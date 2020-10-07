Viral: On Arnab's Debate, Anand Ranganathan Trolls Rahul Easwar After 38-min Wait To Speak

The flip flop of Dr Sudhir Gupta, the head of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic panel that submitted its report in the Sushant Singh Rajput case on the recommendation of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was the talking point on Republic TV’s The Debate with Arnab on Tuesday. A highlight was author-scientist Anand Ranganathan trolling activist Rahul Easwar. As the latter stuck to his ‘suicide’ theory on the basis of Dr Gupta’s alleged leak, Ranganathan asked if ‘all Rahuls were the same’.

Anand Ranganathan vs Rahul Easwar on The Debate

Rahul Easwar stressed on Dr Gupta’s statement about Sushant’s death cause being suicide on The Debate with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Anand Ranganathan, however, took a jibe at him, asking, “Are all Rahuls in the world same? I don’t who will be more embarrassed, Rahul Gandhi or Rahul Easwar. If you’re a Rahul, make it Narwekar (BJP leader, also present on the debate)"

As another panellist interrupted, Ranganathan continued, "Who is your sidekick? I can’t see, is he Rahul Easwar part 2? I can’t see this person thankfully," urging him to practise before coming on the debate.

Ranganathan then continued, “The first rule of a good logical sensible debater is to think of a counter point before you put the point. Let me give the benefit of doubt to (Dr Gupta), he is from AIIMS, there are 7 people who have ordained that it was a suicide and not a murder."

"Even if you want to take the logic to its conclusion, which is that before they met and deliberated, the crime had been contaminated and only 20 per cent of the viscera had been given. There has been no videography of it, even if he has come to a conclusion, Can he come to a definite conclusion,” he said.

Referring to the injury on Arnab Goswami’s hand, he further poked fun at Rahul Easwar, “It is reminding me of the Batman meme, the swipe of the hand, so now I know how your hand got injured.” Ranganathan had observed that Arnab Goswami had started the debate by saying 'Anand' asking him to speak, but his first intervention only eventually arrived 38 minutes in, of which '8 minutes' he claimed were taken by Rahul Easwar.

Rahul Easwar, however, continued to stick to his guns and claimed that he was proud to ‘stand up for the truth’.

Dr Gupta’s flip flop makes headlines

Republic TV exposed Dr Sudhir Gupta, after his alleged leak about the AIIMS report calling the Sushant Singh Rajput death as ‘suicide’. His tape from August 22, where he claimed that the crime scene was not ‘forensically suitable for evidence’ became a massive talking point.

Moreover, the CBI disagreed with his statement as it stated that all aspects were still being looked into. On the other hand, AIIMS too released an official statement that any information about the report had to be obtained from the CBI.

