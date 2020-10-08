Watch Arnab's Newsbreak As India Today's Name Emerged In FIR Mumbai CP Cited, Not Republic

Responding to false allegations made against Republic TV by Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, Republic Media Network and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday accessed the FIR the Mumbai CP had cited, and uncovered that it was India Today that was mentioned in it and not Republic TV.

Here's a sequence of videos that demonstrates how it transpired:

#BREAKING on #RepublicFightsBack | Republic has a copy of the FIR quoted by Mumbai CP

#RepublicFightsBack | India Today was named in FIR that Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh cited to claim TRP manipulation, not Republic

#RepublicFightsBack | Mumbai CP cited FIR that named India Today and not Republic

ACCESSED: India Today named in FIR Mumbai CP used to claim TRP scam, not Republic TV

Earlier, minutes before the FIR had come to light, Arnab Goswami had stressed that these charges have been levelled because the Republic Media Network questioned Param Bir Singh in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Arnab stated that such action only strengthens the resolve of everyone working at the Network to push for the truth even harder. He urged the Mumbai Police Commissioner to issue an official apology and face legal proceedings.

Repubic TV Chief Arnab Goswami in the 9 PM debate said, "The inept, insecure, incapable, ineffective and coward political stooge Param Bir Singh has concocted another fake case to target Republic Media Network. For the last 83 days, my team has unmasked the ineptness of this failed political stooge in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. And I will say it tonight. Look at how bizarre this is: You have made this complaint based on of an ex emplpyee of a rating agency. Second, you have done this just when we have made your press conference against SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT redundant."

"You have done it at a time when the party you back-- Antonia Mano's party-- tried to spark a caste riot through a man we stung and has been arrested this morning. So, your intentions are absolutely clear. We are the biggest obstacle for all of you who want to burn the country by spreading lies. Who want to burn the country buy manipulating the truth. You want to create bloodshed to achieve an individual political objective. and all of them at the heart-- hate the idea of a strong, nationalist India; where there are media organisations like the republic media republic sworn to use the privilege of broadcasting to the nation as an opportunity to defeat all the nation's enemies. Some may ask, who and what have given us the right to fight for the nation. It was a right i the day I was born as a free citizdn of this great country. And it is a right that Uddhav Thackeray and Antonio Manio can't take away from me," he further added.

#RepublicFightsBack | Republic will fight back, Republic will take them on

