Will Param Bir Singh Do It? Arnab Goswami Dares Mumbai CP On India Today's Name On His FIR

In a major revelation that counters Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegations, Republic TV accessed the FIR filed by Nitin Deokar, the Deputy General Manager of the Hansa Research Group Private Limited. This company is responsible for installing and maintaining the Bar-O-Meter of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

Arrested by the Mumbai Police, Vishal Bhandari- the Relationship Manager of the Hansa Research Group Private Limited has revealed that India Today and other channels instigated him and offered money to panel homes. Moreover, he revealed that a person named Vinay asked Bhandari in November 2019 to approach 5 homes and ask them to watch India Today daily for 2 hours.

In effect, the complaint over which Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had earlier on Thursday held a press conference and proceeded to claim he would investigate a TRP Scam had actually named India Today, and not Republic TV.

Reacting to the same, Republic Media Network Chief Arnab Goswami raised questions on Param Bir Singh's move and asked if he would hold a press conference and apologise about the same. He said, "How did you turn the story in 12 hours? Do a press conference and apologise and say it aloud that 'I will file case against India Today'. Would you do it? If you won't do it, then why? He gave a clean chit to India Today." "He should resign. When the witness himself on tape is saying that India Today has paid them, then why haven't they investigated them?," asked Arnab Goswami.

ABOUT THE CASE

As per the complainant, some persons try to increase the ratings by making panel homes watch certain channels against payment of money. He added that a manipulative TRP rating causes several advertisers to part with huge sum of money to undeserving channels. Moreover, Deokar revealed that a person named Vinay asked Bhandari in November 2019 to approach 5 homes and ask them to watch India Today daily for two hours. As per Bhandari’s own confession to the BARC Vigilance team, Vinay paid him Rs.5000 as commission for distributing Rs.1000 among 5 panel homes. An audit inquiry by BARC confirmed that 5 households were indeed bribed to watch India Today daily for minimum two hours from November 2019 to May 2020.

#RepublicFightsBack The Mumbai Police Commissioner has been completely & totally exposed. A copy of the FIR in the TRP case mentions India Today as the channel to be investigated. There isn't a single mention of Republic TV. Param Bir Singh must, in the interest of morality, quit pic.twitter.com/th6ccyJxlr — Republic (@republic) October 8, 2020

ACCESSED: India Today named in FIR Mumbai CP used to claim TRP scam, not Republic TV

Mumbai Police should recuse itself from any matter concerning Republic & Arnab: Ex-UP DGP