Ampere Electric Magnus EX Launched With 121 Km Per Charge: Check Price And Specs

Ampere Electric has been trying to dominate the newly introduced e-scooter markets with its electric scooters. They are currently expanding their performance scooter roster by launching the new Magnus EX that is loaded with efficient features like best-in-class comfort, functionally superior performance and high mileage with a single charge. It can be confirmed after Magnus EX managed to receive an ARAI-certified range of 121km per charge. The launch of this new e-scooter and are trying to learn everything there is about Magnus EX Price and specifications. To help out these users here is all we know about this new e-scooter offering from Ampere.

India, this festive season, We are proud to introduce the Magnus EX Electric Scooter! #GetReadyForMoreWithAmpere #MagnusEX #NewLaunch pic.twitter.com/RW09QMFMGL — Ampere Electric Vehicles (@ampere_ev) October 14, 2021

Ampere Electric Magnus EX price in India and its specifications

According to Ampere, the users will be able to get an in-city mileage of up to three days in one single charge with the new Magnus EX e-scooter. Along with that, the scooter is also offering the best-in-class driving speed which is 53 kilometres per hour (kmph). The scooter is powered by a 1,200-watt motor and it happens to be one of the highest motor capacities in this segment. The scooter also offers a total of two modes including the supersaver eco-mode and peppier power mode. Roy Kurian, chief operating officer of Ampere Electric also released an official statement to the press and said that their customers are looking for more affordable ways to travel.

He adds that is mostly because of the rise in petrol prices heavily. He says that their Magnus EX, with its long-distance per charge, enables users to do multiple trips easily. Magnus EX Price in India has been set as Rs 68,999 (ex-showroom Pune). It is expected that this price could be reduced only after the state government releases some incentives for EVs. The scooter’s 1200 watt motor is capable of reaching a 0-40kph acceleration time of 10 seconds.

According to description on Ampere's website, aim of the company is "Giving access to electric mobility solutions to millions of individuals at the bottom of the pyramid, Ampere by Greaves specializes in last mile, affordable mobility solutions. These stylish Ampere electric scooters have low TCO and provide emission-free transportation.”

