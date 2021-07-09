Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter To Be Launched In Nagpur By September; Registrations Open

Bajaj Auto Limited commenced promotions for the launch of the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter in Nagpur and is accepting registrations for the same. The deliveries of the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter are expected to begin in September. Nagpur citizens can now register for the Chetak electric scooter in advance by visiting the website while bookings are expected to open in the near future.

The electric-powered scooter was released in India in 2020 and was the top sale in many towns which led to the closure of bookings. However, the Bajaj Chetak is now available in six cities in India i.e., Nagpur, Aurangabad, Pune, Mysore, Mangalore, and Bengaluru.

Bajaj also plans to start promotions for the Chetak electric scooter in Hyderabad and Chennai as well. Bajaj had also reopened bookings for Chetak earlier in April but was forced to close it within two days after the electric scooter received an amazing response from the people.

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter price

During the time of its launch in 2020, the two variants of the scooter(Urbane and Premium) were priced at Rs. 1.0 lakh and Rs. 1.15 lakhs respectively. The company hiked the prices of Chetak Electric Scooter by Rs. 27,000 in March 2021. However, In April 2021, Bajaj has revised the prices of the Urbane variant by Rs. 27,620 and the Premium variant by Rs. 24,620. This revision in prices makes Chetak the most expensive scooter to be sold in India.

More about Bajaj Chetak electric scooter

The all-women workforce produces Bajaj Chetak electric scooters at the plant in Chakan near Pune. It has a metal body with Vespa line styling with a total of 6 colour options. The scooter has an LED headlamp with DRL, LED blinkers, illuminated switchgear, LED tail lamps, and 12-inch alloy wheels.

It also gets some first-in-class features such as an IP67 water-resistant and a beltless Solid Gear Drive. There is also a fully digital instrument that is compatible with Bluetooth connectivity and a dedicated mobile app for the scooter relaying important information.

The Bajaj Chetak e-scooter is powered by a 3 kW electric motor offering 16 Nm of peak torque. Its lithium-ion battery comes in with a 3 year/50,000 km warranty. Charging will be done via a 15A electric socket and takes around an hour for 25% charge and up to 5 hours for a full charge. Offered in two modes of Eco and Sport, range stands at 95 km and 85 km respectively on a single charge.

(IMAGE: CHETAKOFFICIAL-FACEBOOK)