On Thursday, Bajaj Auto refreshed its Pulsar 250 lineup for 2021 with the introduction of the Pulsar N250 (naked sport version) and Pulsar F250 (semi fared version). Both the bikes are built on a brand new chassis and feature Bajaj's new design language while still taking inspiration from its previous generation. With a very competitive price tag, the new Pulsar N250 engine is said to directly take on the Yamaha FZ25, KTM Duke 200 or even the Suzuki Gixxer 250 while the fared version Pulsar F250 is said to compete against the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 to prove its prowess in the Indian motorcycle market.

It is pertinent to note here that the new offering by Bajaj arrives exactly after 20 years when the first generation of the Pulsar was introduced back in 2001. Bookings for the new Bajaj Pulsar 250 range commence today and shipments are said to arrive at your nearest dealers from November 10.

Bajaj Pulsar 250 lineup

The new Bajaj Pulsar lineup is powered by a 250cc single-cylinder engine that is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and makes 24.5 PS of peak power and 21.5 Nm of torque Both the motorcycles in the 250 lineups will get an all-LED projector headlamp with LED DRLs, an LED tail lamp, and LED turn indicators. Expect power figures of about 28 hp and 20 Nm of torque and a six-speed transmission. Both Pulsars employ chunkier tyres (100/80 R17 at the front, 130/70 R17 at the rear) and have bigger disc brakes (300 mm up front, 230 mm at the rear). The two pulsars also feature an ‘Infinity Display’ (instrument cluster) which has minimum bezels and houses a gear position indicator, a distance-to-empty readout, a range indicator and a clock. A USB mobile charging slot is located near the fuel tank flap.

Bajaj F250

Bajaj Pulsar F250 is expected to get an all-digital instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), a gas-charged monoshock at the rear, stubby exhaust, and belly pan. The motorcycle is expected to use a derivative of KTM’s 250cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine. The ex-showroom price for the Bajaj Pulsar F250 has been set at Rs 1.4 lakh.

Bajaj N250

Featuring a sharp and enhanced styling, the Bajaj Pulsar N250 has a kerb weight of 162 kg, which increases to 164 kg on the F250. The fuel tank capacity is an appreciable 14 litres. The ex-showroom price for the Bajaj N250 has been set at Rs 1.4 lakh.

(Image: ANI)