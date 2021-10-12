BMW C 400 GT Becomes 'India's Most Expensive Scooter'; Check Price & Specs

BMW has already entered the two-wheeler segment in India with their bikes. The German luxury vehicles and motorcycles manufacturer has now confirmed the release of the BMW C 400 G maxi-scooter in India. The launch of this scooter has shocked the community because it is the most expensive scooter in India.

Several automobile enthusiasts have picked up the release of this new BMW maxi-scooter and they are curious to learn more about the price, specifications and release of this new BMW C 400 GT.

Here's all you need to know -

The all-new BMW C 400 GT is now available in India. It’s time to discover your city in a new dimension and conquer the urban environment.



The all-new BMW C 400 GT is now available in India.

BMW C 400 GT Specifications

Talking about the power unit of BMW C 400 GT, makers have added a 350cc, water-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine. It is capable of producing 33.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm, and peak torque of 35 Nm at 5,750 rpm. BMW Motorrad India claims that their new 400 GT consumes 3.5 litres of fuel every 100 km. It has a massive fuel tank that can carry about 12.8 litres with 3 litres of reserve capacity. C 400 GT has a 775 mm high rise seat along with a tall windscreen to make long rides more accessible on the scooter. According to carandbike.com, the scooter can reach 0 to 100 kmph in 9.5 seconds and also has a maximum speed of 139 kmph. The scooter will also feature a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen with support for the BMW Motorrad Connectivity app.

The all-new BMW C 400 GT is now available in India at an ex-showroom price of INR 9.95 Lakhs*.

Get ready to stand out and be distinctive.



The all-new BMW C 400 GT is now available in India at an ex-showroom price of INR 9.95 Lakhs*.

BMW C 400 GT Price

Other features offered with the BMW C 400 GT includes LED DRLs, self-calibrating ASC, keyless Ride, Flex case, seat storage, and an anti-theft alarm system. They wil be available in a total of two colour variants, including Alpine White and Style Triple Black. BMW C 400 GT Price STARTS FROM ₹ 9.95 lakh (Ex-showroom). President of the BMW Group India, Vikram Pawah recently released an official statement to the press about this latest offering from their company. Vikram said the launch of all-new BMW C 400 GT heralds a new era in the urban mobility segment in India. The aim behind creating this progressive and agile mid-size scooter is to conquer the city and long touring destinations with ease.