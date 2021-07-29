BMW Introduces Two Electric Scooters That Are Futuristic And Compatible; Read More Here

Two new Electric scooters were introduced by BMW. However, the company does not plan to build any of these technological wonders. Rather, it is currently looking for partner companies who could license the manufacturing for the same.

BMW attempts to innovate the bicycle riding experience

BMW has unveiled two new scooters that look futuristic and run on electricity. With clean, defined handlebars and a simple design, these electric scooters especially the foldable ones aims to be an easy handler. Head of vehicle concepts in BMW’s new technologies and China division, Jochen Karg said, “Our goal was to develop a concept that retains the agility and driving feel of a normal bicycle while adding innovative, safe transport options.”

The foldable scooter, called 'Clever Commute', is designed to help navigate through heavy traffic jams. It is compact enough to traverse narrow openings. BMW says that the Clever Commute can be folded up neatly and stored in your car’s boot, or even your desk at work.

Modifications made for optimum comfort and feasibility

To improve rideability, BMW has opted for a large front wheel and two smaller rear wheels with a rigid axle to ensure stability. The German carmaker has not announced the power or range of these electric scooters. Nor has the price of these scooters been decided. However, the company says it’s in discussions with potential licensees to bring these electric scooters on the roads. It is still unsure if these scooters will carry the BMW brand name or not.

The tricycle can be an ideal design choice for delivery drivers – especially in cases where the load is more than what can be carried on a two-wheeler, but not big enough for a four-wheeled drive. This tricycle sits right in the middle, and the dedicated cargo space on the back takes the weight off the driver’s shoulders.

Image Credits - BMW/www.press.bmwgroup.com