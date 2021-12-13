Bounce Infinite E1: Booking Details, Price, Mileage, Rent and more details

Earlier in December, an Indian mobility company called Bounce announced its first electric scooter. The electric scooter is called Bounce Infinite E1 and will be available for delivery from March 2022. The Bounce Infinite E1 price is Rs. 68,999 (including the charger and battery). While electric scooters have already been announced by other companies like Ola and Simple One, Bounce's Infinite E1 comes with a unique battery subscriptions service. One can buy the electric scooter at Rs. 36,000 without the battery and subscribe on a regular basis to get fully charged batteries. Keep reading to know more about Bounce Infinite E1 booking, Bounce Infinite e1 battery cost and other details.

As mentioned above, a customer can either purchase the Bounce Infinite E1 with a battery at a higher price or buy the scooter without a battery and then pay a monthly subscription fee for the battery service. This is the unique Bounce Infinite E1 rental option. Those who wish to reserve the Bounce Infinite E1 can head over to the official website of the company and pay the reservations charges to book an electric scooter. For reservations, the company is charging Rs. 499. Customers will also have to put in the basic details such as name and an email ID. The URL of the official website is bounceinfinity.com/reserve. The electric scooter comes in multiple colours, including black, red and white.

What makes the new Bounce Infinite E1 different?

The electric scooter by Bounce is different from other electric scooters in the market is a key aspect, and that is the battery. While Ola S1 and Simple One electric scooters come with an irreplaceable battery, the Bounce Infinite E1 come with a swappable battery. In other words, the battery can be removed and replaced with another battery with full capacity. Building upon this, Bounce has also created a battery swapping subscription service, wherein those who wish to purchase the scooter without the battery can get fully charged batteries. The CEO of the company, Vivekananda Hallekere believes that the battery swapping technology and the corresponding service will reduce the cost of running the scooter by as much as 40% over traditional scooters.

Those who will purchase the Bounce Infinite E1 will also have to download a companion application that will update them about the location of Bounce Swap Stations. A Bounce customer will be able to make the battery swap on their own, as claimed by the company, within one to two minutes. However, opening these swap stations nationwide and keeping them active might be a challenge for the company. Nevertheless, the battery in a Bounce Infinite E1 is rated at 2KWhr (48X, IP67) and has a riding range of up to 85 kilometres. Additionally, the scooter can go as fast as 65 kilometres per hour. The vehicle has 12" tubeless tyres and features a combi-brake system with disk brakes in the front and the back.