Ducati India Launches All-new Hypermotard 950 Bikes At Starting Price Of Rs 12.99 Lakh

Ducati Hypermotard

Image: Twitter/@Ducati_India


Italian superbike maker Ducati on Wednesday launched its all-new Hypermotard 950 range of motorcycles in India with prices starting at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom across India).

The range will be available in two variants, Hypermotard 950 RVE priced at Rs 12.99 lakh and the Hypermotard 950 SP priced at Rs 16.24 lakh, Ducati India said in a statement.

The Hypermotard 950 is powered by a twin-cylinder engine with power output of 114 hp at 9,000 rpm and has a 14.5-litre fuel tank.

Ducati launches Hypermotard 950 RVE and Hypermotard 950 SP

"After witnessing the ongoing success of the all-new Hypermotard 950 in the global market, we're extremely excited to bring the Hypermotard 950 range in India in two unique flavours -- the Hypermotard 950 RVE and Hypermotard 950 SP,"  Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said.

The Hypermotard 950 is a fun-bike and is designed to guarantee a high level of thrill and control while riding, he added.

The model has two riding modes -- sport for track or twisting roads, and touring for inner-city hops or out-of-town runs or simply for those who prefer a clean, fluid riding style, the company added. 

Bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai and deliveries will begin immediately, it added.

