Ducati Launches Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse Motorcycle In India; Check All Details

In an exciting news from the world of motorbikes, Italian superbike maker Ducati on Monday launched its limited-edition Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse motorcycle in India which costs Rs 10.99 lakh. The company also said that all the units allotted to India are sold out and deliveries of the bike will start from Monday.

In an official statement, Ducati India said that the model is created to celebrate the collaboration between Ducati Scrambler and Fasthouse, the American clothing brand. It is powered by an 803cc engine. The statement added that this new special edition model is limited to only 800 units globally. Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said,

"The Fasthouse carries an absolutely distinctive looking Scrambler Desert Sled liveries in recent past and is the coolest Desert machine, which is why only 800 people in the world can have it."

Ducati Monster in India

In September, Ducati had announced the launch of its all-new Monster range in India, with Monster priced at INR 10.99 lakhs and Monster Plus priced at INR 11.24 lakhs respectively (Ex-Showroom India). The new Monster represents all the essence of Ducati in the lightest, most compact, and essential form possible. The design is similar to the 1993 version: a sporty engine, that is perfect for road use, combined with a Superbike-derived frame.

Ducati launches adventure tourer bikes V4, V4 S

In July this year, Ducati had launched its adventure tourer Multistrada V4 and V4 S models in India priced at Rs 18.99 lakhs and Rs 23.10 lakhs, respectively, (ex-showroom India). The 4th generation of Multistrada, the V4 is an all-new motorcycle from the ground up that will headline Ducati's family of adventure tourer bikes in both capability and technology prowess, the company said in a statement. The Multistrada V4 and V4 S are powered by ''V4 Granturismo engine'' with a power output of 170 Hp at 10,500 rpm. The engine has been designed for road and off-road use. Commenting on the launch, Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said, "The new Granturismo V4 engine is specifically designed keeping touring and off-road riding in mind and it is the heart of this whole project."

