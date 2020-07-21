Ducati Starts Panigale V2 Bookings In India, Will Announce Launch Date Soon

Ducati India on July 20 announced that it has opened bookings for its upcoming Panigale V2 motorcycle, which is a successor of Panigale 959, announced in 2015 for the 2016 model year. The new Panigale V2, a BS-VI version will be available for purchase at Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Kochi and Chennai, where they are now receiving bookings.

According to the company's India Managing Director Bipul Chandra, the new Panigale V2 will have the same superbike flair as all Ducati models, however, it will be a compact design with clear-cut lines.

Chandra in the statement issued by the company said that the date of Ducati Panigale V2 will be announced soon and more details will be shared at the time of its launch. Chandra further added that he is confident about the bike doing well in India because the company has already received a lot of inquiries and is continuing to do so. The Panigale V2 is named after the town in Italy, where it is produced, the town of Borgo Panigale.

Panigale 959

Meanwhile, Panigale 959 at Rs. 15,30,000 is powered by 955 cc twin cylinder Superquadro and has exclusive monocoque frame chassis that create a unique mix of performance and ease of riding. the 959 has 110 kW (150 hp) @ 10,500 rpm power and torque of 102 Nm (75 lb-ft) @ 9,000 rpm. The bike weighs 176 kg (387.2 lb) and has a seat height of 830 mm (32.48 in).

