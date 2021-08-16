Here's What Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Said Post-launch Of S1 And S1 Pro E-scooters

Ola launched its electric scooters Ola S1 and S1 Pro on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day. The ride-sharing company has been planning to expand its base in the electric scooter market by announcing a new range of e-scooters for some time now. The launch finally happened, and Ola is already one of the most promising e-scooter brands in the Indian market. Following the launch, the company’s founder Bhavish Aggarwal noted his view on the launch and described the scooter as the ‘future’.

‘Reject Petrol,’ says Ola CEO

On August 16, Bhavish Aggarwal's Twitter post urging people to embrace the electric vehicle market caught the public’s attention. Sharing a picture of him with the newly launched Ola electric scooters, Aggarwal wrote, “Reject Petrol! Future is Electric.” The caption gained relevance as the company had pointed out the positives of using e-vehicles during the scooters’ launch. The Ola CEO had earlier posted a series of tweets regarding the Ola electric scooters, using the term ‘future’ and ‘revolution’ hinting at the company’s tagline for its flagship product.

Very excited to Introduce the Ola S1 Scooters at 2PM today! The future is electric and the revolution starts now!



Streaming live on https://t.co/lzUzbWbFl7 #JoinTheRevolution pic.twitter.com/TS3qbkWaZ5 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 15, 2021

Ola electric scooter price in India

The Indian ride-sharing company launched the new Ola S and Ola S1 scooters. While Ola S1 is priced at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom), the Ola S1 pro will cost Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The scooter, which is open for booking for Rs 499 is made available in three variants including one with a 2kW motor, 4kW motor and a 7kW motor. The 2kW motor-powered scooter will have a top speed of 45kmph, 4kW motor-powered scooter will have a top speed of 70kmph and the 7kW will have a top speed of 95 kmph.

Ola Electric scooter specifications

The battery of the Ola Electric Scooters will take about two and a half hours to charge fully if using a charging station. The scooter will charge up to 50% in 18 minutes with their hyper charging station. The regular plug at home will take about five and a half hours to completely charge the battery. The Ola E-scooter can also be accessed by its own mobile app and a notification will be sent to the user's phone after the battery gets completely charged. The scooter will be loaded with a 7-inch touchscreen display, 4G connectivity to enable features like Youtube, Calling, etc on the scooter. Ola is also offering a total of 10 colour options for their E-scooter.

IMAGE: TWITTER