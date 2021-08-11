Hero MotoCorp Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Teases Its First Electric Scooter

Hero MotoCorp marked its tenth anniversary on August 9, celebrating the success of the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer. Holding a live-streaming event to mark its 10-year anniversary, Hero Motocorp announced that it will be coming up with its first electric model for the Indian market soon.

In a conversation with Harace Luke, Founder & CEO, Taiwan-based Gogoro Inc. Pawan Munjal, Chairman of Hero MotoCorp announced the launch of electric two-wheelers in India in collaboration with the company. The electric scooter would be powered using a battery swapping technique.

"While our story started 38 years ago, the last 10 as Hero MotoCorp have seen us take rapid strides. Racing past milestones and setting global benchmarks," the company said in a statement for its 10th anniversary.

Hero MotoCorp unveils new electric scooter

The new electric model was also showcased during the live event by the Hero MotoCorp Chairman. "A truly inspiring journey and one that I am blessed to have shared with all of you. There is so much to look forward to. I along with all the Hereos will continue to enrich and empower society," he said while introducing the new vehicle.

"This bolt of lightning I am sitting on is what my team of engineers and I have been working on at our global center of innovation along with the Hero tech center in Munich, Germany. We are at the cusp of revealing this to the world. It is one of the exciting products we are developing," Pawan Munjal added.

The sleek scooter sported a combination of white and black colors. Although details of the model were not shared by Hero MotoCorp, the teaser suggested that it would be unveiled soon. The product is expected to be launched by end of 2021 or early 2022.