Hero MotorCorp Records Quick Retail Sales In Just A Week; More Than 10,000 Vehicles Sold

Hero Motorcorp has announced that it will resume its retail operations following strict safety guidelines. In a press release, the automobile manufacturer stated that it had already opened over 1.500 'customer touchpoints' and sold over 10,000 vehicles.

The statement read, "Keeping the safety and wellbeing of everyone as top-most priority, the Company has issued a Restart Manual to all its Dealerships, Service Centers and Parts distributors. Hero MotoCorp also commenced vehicle dispatches from its manufacturing facilities for the current fiscal year (FY’21) on Thursday, May 7. All of Hero MotoCorp’s manufacturing facilities across the globe had halted operations since March 22 as a precautionary preventive measure against COVID-19."

On May 4, the country's largest two-wheeler maker announced it had resumed operations across three of its manufacturing plants with actual product roll-out expected to begin two days later. The firm is commencing operations in a graded manner at three of its manufacturing plants Gurugram, Dharuhera (both in Haryana), and Haridwar (Uttarakhand).

Hero added that the 'Restart Manuals' were being published in "10 regional languages, which have proven immensely helpful in rural and interior areas. The manuals have a lot of visuals that accurately yet simplistically convey all crucial aspects to be followed. It is also providing guidance on the acquisition of key safety materials such as masks, gloves, sanitizers, disinfectants, and other equipment to the dealers."

The manual also provides guidance regarding use of PPEs such as masks, gloves, seating, washroom, work-station, equipment hygiene, encouraging digital payments, careful handling of documents/credit cards/cash, etc.

Hero had earlier said that its Jaipur-based research and development facility Centre of Innovation and Technology had also received the necessary permission to reopen and will resume functioning soon. With the easing of restrictions in several parts of the country, most of the company's extensive customer touch-points, including dealerships, workshops and the secondary network, are expected to open gradually Monday onwards, it added.

