KTM Launches The All-new 2022 RC 390; Check Price, Features And Other Details

Premium motorcycle maker KTM on Monday announced the launch of its next-gen 2022 KTM RC 390, an upgrade of the model which has been a popular super sports model since 2014. According to the company, the bookings for the latest bike have commenced at KTM showrooms across the country. The latest model comes in race-derived design, with chassis and high-end electronics seen only in litre-class motorcycles, Grand Prix-inspired electronics like motorcycle traction control, quickshifter+, lean-angle sensitive cornering ABS and Supermoto mode, among others, it said.

KTM RC 390 price

KTM's latest sports vehicle has been priced at Rs 3,13,922 (ex-showroom Delhi). The company said that the bike comes in race-derived design, with chassis and high-end electronics seen only in litre-class motorcycles, Grand Prix-inspired electronics like motorcycle traction control, quickshifter+, lean-angle sensitive cornering ABS and Supermoto mode.

Sumeet Narang, president (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd-- the distributor of KTM motorcycles in India said, as per PTI, "The fully-faired KTM RC motorcycles have a significant and growing contribution to the KTM portfolio. With this slew of upgrades, the next-gen KTM RC 390 is set to extend its lead in the premium performance motorcycle segment, bringing real racetrack-inspired DNA to the streets".

KTM RC 390 features

The KTM RC 390 is powered by a 373cc state-of-the-art, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine with twin overhead camshafts, four valves and electronic fuel injection, while a larger 13.7-litre fuel tank has been added for improved day-to-day riding comfort and fuel range, the company stated.

The 2022 KTM RC 390 is also equipped with class-leading electronics for racing enthusiasts to achieve better lap-times. Pretty soon, the KTM Pro-XP will see the addition of an exclusive multi-city KTM RC track racing property as well, he said. The Pro-XP currently has curated pro-experience programmes for the KTM's Street and Adventure range. Narang had said that this multi-city track property will give KTM owners a platform to race and experience the true potential of the KTM RC 390 on racetracks across India.

What's more, is that the new RC 390 has been developed with a focus on weight saving, particularly throughout the chassis. The company says that an all-new bionic wheel design, hollow front axle and new ByBre braking system account for a considerable unsprung weight saving over the previous generation.