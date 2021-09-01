New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched With 11 Colour Options; Check Price, Booking Info

Famous Indian motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfiled has now introduced an updated version of their bike. They recently announced the New Royal Enfield Classic 350 with an upgraded design for all five variants and 11 colour options. It is not shocking to see the launch of these updated Classic 350s because Royal Enfilked upgrades their Classic and Thunderbird models very often. Initially, the manufacturers launched the Royal Enfield Classic as an export-only model when its production had just kicked off back in 2008. But due to the high demand and popularity of the bike amongst the community, Royal Enfiled continued to manufacture the Classic models for the Indian market. Even after making constant changes to their bike, this 2021 upgrade is considered the biggest update released in the past 13 years. Here is more about the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 price, release and features.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 price, features and more

Royal Enfield Classic 350 price will start from ₹1,84,374 (ex-showroom) and will end at ₹2.51 lakh for the Chroma variant of the bike. The industry experts have picked up some similarities between the 2021 Classic 350 and 2020 Meteor 350. The main similarity is using the exact same 349cc engine that was released for the 2020 bike. The makers have given a total of 11 colour captions for the customers including nine dual-channel variants and two single-channel variants. Here is a list of all the Royal Enfield Classic 350 colours released by the manufacturers.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 colours

Dual-Channel

Chrome Red Chrome Bronze Dark Stealth Black Dark Gunmetal Grey Signals Marsh Grey Signals Sandstorm Halcyon Green Halcyon Black Halcyon Grey

Single Channel

Redditch Green Redditch Grey

Royal Enfield Classic 350 engine and specs

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 engine will be able to make lesser noise and vibrations levels on the upgraded model of the bike. The engine is a single-cylinder air-cooled unit that has the capability to produce a maximum of 20.2bhp at 6100rpm and a peak torque 27Nm at 4000rpm. The engine is going to be grouped with a five-speed gearbox and also a sturdier double downtube cradle chassis. A complete list of bike features and specifications have been released on the company’s official website. They will also start taking in the bookings for the bike from 6 PM today. Here are some steps that can be followed to book the new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350.

How to Book New Royal Enfield Classic 350?

Open Royal Enfield Website

Click on 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 page

Then click on the ‘Book Now’ option which will be located on the top right of the screen

Fill in your details and proceed to complete the payment

The minimum booking amount will be ₹ 10,000

This can also be done offline from Royal Enfield showrooms in India.

Image: Royal Enfield Twitter