Nitin Gadkari Says Expert Committee Constituted To Probe Electric Two-wheeler Mishaps

Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday, noted that several incidents involving electric scooters have taken place over the last two months and a few people have been injured in these mishaps. He said that an expert committee has been constituted to probe the accidents.

The Union Minister also talked about heavy penalties, among other measures, sending out a strong message to the companies producing electronic vehicles. He underlined that under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, the government is committed to ensuring the safety of each commuter.

Taking to Twitter, Nitin Gadkari wrote, "Several mishaps involving Electric Two Wheelers have come to light in last two months. It is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents. We have constituted an Expert Committee to inquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps." "Based on the reports, we will issue necessary orders on the defaulting companies. We will soon issue quality-centric guidelines for Electric Vehicles. If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered," the Union Minister added in a string of tweets.

Urging manufacturers to take proactive measures in the matter, Gadkari concluded, "Meanwhile companies may take advance action to Recall all defective batches of vehicles immediately. Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, our government is committed to ensure safety of each and every commuter. (sic)"

Earlier this month, a video had taken over the internet where an Ola EV-scooter engulfed in flames. The viral video had triggered a government probe. In another incident, a scooter from the startup firm, Pure EV, also caught fire, and another one from Okinawa Autotech Pvt led to the death of two persons. The companies have said that they are investigating the incidents.

In an attempt to eliminate carbon footprints, from the 2% sales of electric scooters and motorbikes, the government wants to increase the sales by 80% by the year 2030. The Centre is currently offering huge incentives to locally manufacture electric vehicles.