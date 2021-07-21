Ola Electric Scooter Colours Revealed: CEO Teases Options With Twitter Poll; See Pics

As Ola commenced online bookings for its futuristic EV scooters that will be launched in the automobile market by the end of this month, the company on Tuesday listed an option for its customers to choose from different colours for the E-scooter. CEO of the company, Bhavish Aggarwal took to his official Twitter handle and created a poll with several colour choices as he asked the customers what colours they would prefer the Ola electric scooters should be launched in.

The vehicle is equipped with several unique features such as the largest-ever-built boot space for a two-wheeler, app-operated keyless access, and a segment-leading range. The scooter will have an external charging port for the smartphones, LED DRL and a fully digital instrument cluster. Now, the company needs the help of its customers related to the colours. The first E-scooters will go on display latest by July 30, and Ola had previously confirmed in the teasers that the Black, Blue and Grey colours will be there when the E-scooters hit the showrooms.

[Credit: Ola]

"Finalising Colours today. What do you prefer? #jointherevolution” Ola CEO wrote as he asked for more colour suggestions. The poll included metallic shades in silver, pink, gold and pastel colours red, blue and yellow. Another option to choose was all of the colours mentioned. "Give me all!!” read the last option.

1 lakh bookings in 24 hours

Ola CEO Aggarwal then shared a teaser displaying Ola electric scooter in white shade. ”Tried one in white. What do you all think! #JoinTheRevolution http://olaelectric.com @OlaElectric” he wrote in a tweet. The EV scooters have already hit 1 lakh bookings in just 24 hours of opening of pre-launch bookings making it the world’s most booked EV scooter in such a short span of time. ”India’s EV revolution is off to an explosive start. Huge thanks to the 100,000+ revolutionaries who’ve joined us and reserved their scooter," Bhavish Aggarwal said on Twitter. According to Ola’s official website, a customer can book the e-scooter in just Rs 499, and this amount is later refundable. One does not need any documents to reserve the Ola Scooter. The company is yet to announce the pricing.