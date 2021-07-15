Ola Electric Scooter Specifications & Features: Mileage, Charging Time, Speed & Price Here

The Electric Scooter market in India is going to get even more interesting after the launch of the Ola Electric Scooter. To enter this segment, the makers of Ola Electric scooters will have to face tough competition against already released e-scooters like Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak. To compare Ola’s new product with the already existing ones, the users have been trying to find some more information about the Ola Electric Scooter specifications and features. Here are all the speculations and rumours that are going around in the tech community about Ola Electric Scooter key features.

Ola Electric Scooter Key Features and Specifications

It’s day 1 of the revolution, the day we’ve all been eagerly waiting for!



The Ola Electric Scooter can now be reserved at just Rs. 499.



So #ReserveNow to #JoinTheRevolution at https://t.co/5SIc3JyPqm and be first in line to the future of mobility! pic.twitter.com/UAWuy33d8q — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) July 15, 2021

Ola CEO and Chairman, Bhavish Aggarwal has constantly been posting leaks and information about this company’s upcoming product through his Twitter handle. He revealed that the Ola e-scooter will have the biggest-in-class boot space. He also added that the space below the seat will be able to fit in 2 full-sized helmets which is huge when compared to other products that are already out there. The makers will also add app-based keyless access to their e-scooters which means that the scooter can be locked and unlocked with apps on mobile phones.

Talking about the battery life of this scooter, Ola Electric Scooter Mileage when the battery is full charged claims to be around 150 KMs. Ola Electric Scooter Charging time has also been one of the most attractive features as it claims to deliver a 75 KM range with just 18 minutes of charge. Some other features that are going to be seen in this product include the full-LED lighting, front disc brake, fast charging capabilities. More official information about the price, range, top speed and specifications of this scooter will be released soon. Experts also claim that the price of this e-scooter might be set anywhere around Rs 1 lakh.

Apart from this, the users have also been trying to find some information about registering for this product. The users will need to go on Ola Electric’s official website and book their e-scooter. All they need to do is pay a refundable deposit of Rs 499 to confirm the booking. To help out the users, here are some steps that can be followed to get some more information about this upcoming Ola electric scooter.