Ola Electric Scooter To Be Launched On 15th August; Full Specs To Be Released Shortly

Indian entrepreneur and co-founder of Ola Cabs, Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday announced that the company is planning a launch event for the Ola Electric Scooter on August 15. Taking to Twitter, Aggarwal said that he will be sharing the details on the new product and the availability dates adding that he’s “looking forward to it.” Ola had started reservations for the electric scooter on July 15 at Rs 499 and just days later, the company announced that it had received over one lakh bookings within the first 24 hours.

Thanks to all who have reserved our scooter!



Planning a launch event for the Ola Scooter on 15th August. Will share full specs and details on product and availability dates. Looking forward to it! 😀 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 3, 2021

While addressing the record-breaking bookings for Ola Electric Scooter, Aggarwal said that it was a massive step in the transition to electric mobility and added that it was only the beginning. He said, “I am thrilled by the tremendous response from customers across India for our first electric vehicle. The unprecedented demand is a clear indicator of shifting consumer preferences to EVs.”

"This is a huge step forward in our mission to transition the world to sustainable mobility. I thank all the consumers who have booked the Ola Scooter and have joined the EV revolution. This is only the beginning!” Aggarwal said.

Ola Scooter to be offered in 10 colours

As per the available information regarding the Ola Electric Scooter, the vehicle would be available in 10 colour options including blue, black, white, grey and other shades of red and yellow. The launch of the Ola Electric Scooter coincides with Independence Day on August 15. Aggar would reportedly drive the scooter home on making in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Bhavish Aggarwal-led firm spun off from the ride-hailing firm Ola and is also setting up a factory in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri worth Rs 500 crores. The factory would aim at making 10 million vehicles a year at full capacity which would also make it reportedly the largest two-wheeler factory. The company also recently raised $100 million in long term debt from the Bank of Baroda to complete the first phase of development of its factory, where the electric two-wheelers would be manufactured.

