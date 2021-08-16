Ola Electric Scooter Vs Simple One E-bike: Compare Price, Range & Features Before Booking

Here's some good news for scooter lovers across the country, thanks to the launch of Ola Electric’s S1 and Simple Energy’s Simple One electric scooters, an entirely new range of two-wheelers that are presumed to transform India’s automobile industry.

The newly launched electric scooters offer segment-first features, stuffed with new-age technologies, at remarkably competitive prices. Ola Electric has been able to build a better hype with the launch of the S1 electric scooter. On the other hand, Simple Energy has been able to grab eyeballs with its 236km range on a full charge. The Simple One comes with a removable battery pack weighing 7kg which can be charged at any 15A charging socket (0-80% in 2.5 hours)



Lets have a quick analysis

Booking fees:

Ola Electric is allowing customers to book the Ola Electric S1 by simply paying Rs 499. On the other hand, the Bengaluru-based startup, Simple One with a patriotic touch has set the booking fee at Rs 1947.

Mileage:

According to Ola Electric they are allowing a range of 181 km on a full charge. The scooters pack non-replaceable 2.98 kWh and 3.97 kWh battery. Meanwhile, Simple Energy is assuring a complete range a range of 236 km range on a full charge with a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery.

Price:

The Ola Electric S1 has been launched at a price point of Rs 99,999 while the S1 Pro has been launched at a price point of Rs 1,29,999. On the other hand, the Simple One electric scooter has been launched at a price point of Rs 1,09,999.

Top speed:

The Ola Electric claims to be offering a top speed of 90 km/h while the bike can offer 121 km on a full charge. On the other hand, Simple One can offer a top speed in the range of 98 kmph to 105 kmph.

The Simple One has been launched across 13 states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttar Pradesh Gujarat, and Punjab whereas Ola S1 will commence the sales from September 8, 2021, and will start delivery in 1000 cities and towns across the country in October.

(Image by Ola Twitter, Simple Energy Twitter)