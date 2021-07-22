Last Updated:

Ola Electric Scooter's 10 Colour Options Revealed; 'What's Your Colour?' Asks CEO Bhavish

OLA Electric Scooter makers have confirmed that their product will be available in 10 colours. Read more information about this upcoming e-scooter from OLA

Sahil Mirani
Ola Electric Scooter

Ola Electric Scooter has managed to gain a lot of attention with several social media posts about its foray into electric vehicles. The makers have already released a lot of specifications of this product and the users are certainly excited about it. Currently, the latest video on Ola Electric’s YouTube channel confirms that the Ola Electric Scooter will be available in 10 colours.

Ola Electric Scooter's colours revealed

Ola Electric Scooter colour options include matte and gloss finish options in black, blue, red, pink, yellow, white and silver. No information has been released about the price of this electric scooter but the rumours are making rounds which suggest that it could be priced anywhere between Rs. 80,000 and Rs. 1,00,000. 

OLA Electric Scooter Release date and price

Apart from this, a lot of other information has also been revealed by Ola CEO and Chairman, Bhavish Aggarwal. He has been sharing some posts about OLA Scooty on his Twitter handle. He confirmed that the OLA e-scooter will have the biggest-in-class boot space. This boot space will be able to fit in 2 full-sized helmets. Some other features of this Ola Scooty include app-based keyless access which means that the scooter can be locked and unlocked with apps on mobile phones. The users have also been trying to know more about the Ola Electric Scooter Release date. But no official statement has been released about the availability of the scooter. But the makers have said that the people who are going to be booking their electric scooters for Rs 499 will get priority delivery of their scooter. 

To help out the users here is also some more information about registering for Ola Electric Scooter. First, you will need to open up Ola Electric’s official website and look for the book e-scooter option on their homepage.  A payment of Rs 499 will be required to confirm the booking. This amount will be a refundable deposit and it can also be transferred to other people also. Follow these steps to pre-book your OLA electric scooter right now. Read more 

Step 1: Open the olaelectric.com website on your device. 
Step 2: Then click on the ‘reserve for Rs 499’ option on the home page. 
Step 3: Log in using your mobile number and the opt feature.
Step 4: Select the payment mode. 
Step 4: Make the payment 
Step 5: You have now booked your Ola Electric Scooter

