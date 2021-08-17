Ola S1 Electric Scooter Launched: Check Specifications, Price, Variants And Other Details

Ola launched its much-anticipated Ola S1 electric scooter in two variants in India on the occasion of Independence Day on Sunday, August 15. For the base variant, the prices begin at ₹ 99,999 (Ex-showroom) and for the Ola S1 Pro variant, the price begins at ₹ 1,29,999 (Ex-showroom). Even though the base design is the same, they both differ in performance and number of different features. You can purchase the scooter online as it will be home delivered. The Ola S1 has a top speed of 90 kmph and comes with two riding modes, Normal and Sports. The S1 Pro has advanced features like the Voice Control, Hill Hold and Cruise Control along with quicker acceleration, more range, and higher top speed. It comes with a top speed of 115 kmph and three riding modes, Normal, Sports and Hyper.

Both the variants are powered by the same electric motor with maximum performance of 8.5 kW and 58 Nm of maximum torque. The S1 model has a 2.98 kWh battery pack as the S1 Pro has a 3.97 kWh battery pack. The S1 variant has an acceleration of 0 to 40 kmph acceleration in 3.6 seconds, while the S1 pro has an acceleration of 0 to 40 kmph in just 3 seconds. The acceleration for 0 to 60 kmph are 7 seconds and 5 seconds respectively. As they come with the fast charger, both the variants can be charged for up to the range of 75km in just about 20 minutes. The S1 variant can be fully charged in about 4 hours 48 minutes, while the S1 Pro variant fully charges in 6 hours 30 minutes. The S1 variant is available in five colours, while the S1 Pro variant is available in ten colours. Ola plans to begin the sale from September 8 and start delivering the scooters from October.

Are the scooters made in India?

According to Ola, the electric scooter will be made in Ola Electric’s factory located in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. The total project cost has been estimated at Rs 2,354 crore and the plant that has been set up across 500 acres of land. It is a facility that ensures that almost the entirety of the parts required to build a unit are in close proximity as the plant works with manufacturing, battery as well as supplier parks.