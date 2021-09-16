Ola S1 Scooter Sees Rs 600+ Cr Sales On Day 1, As Intro Offer Nears Deadline

Ola Electric received an overwhelming response from lakhs of customers shortly after the company opened the purchase window for booking slots for the Ola S1 and S1 Pro models of the electric scooter. Ola Electric Co-Founder, Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to announce that the company witnessed astounding sales as they sold four electric scooters in a second during peak hours. Aggarwal also informed that the company has sold scooters worth Rs 600 crore on the opening day of its electric vehicle foray.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to announce the remarkable feat which the company achieved. He wrote "India is committing to EVs and rejecting petrol! We sold 4 scooters per second at peak and sold scooters worth more than 600cr in a day. Today is the last day, the purchase will shut at midnight."

Deliveries of the scooters will commence from October 2021 and customers will be notified of their expected tentative delivery dates after 72 hours of booking. The Ola S1 will be sold at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1 Lakh while the next level S1 Pro will be sold at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.30 lakh. The prices may however vary from state to state depending on tax subsidies and offers. Aggarwal also noted that the company will shut the purchasing process of the electric scooters from Thursday midnight and encouraged people to book and purchase their vehicles at the earliest.

Ola sales beat combined two-wheeler industry sales of a day

As per the company, the value of the scooter sold on Wednesday is higher than that sold by the entire two-wheeler industry on a single day. "That's more, in value terms than that what the entire two-wheeler industry sells in a day. Make no mistake, the age of EVs is here," Aggarwal said in a blog post.

Ola Electric has created a buzz and sensation among scooter lovers across the country. The company has been widely endorsing its products while commanding the Electric 2-wheeler vehicles sector in India.

The company in another announcement maintained that the Ola factory will be run by an all-women workforce. Ola has employed over 10,000 women to manufacture 1 million e-vehicles every year, expecting an annual production of 10 million.

