Ola Scooter Sale Starts From September 8: Check How To Buy Ola S1, S1 Pro Model Online

The much-anticipated Ola scooter sale is now live. The company had earlier informed that their electric scooters, S1 and S1 Pro, will begin sales from September 8, a day before World Electric Vehicle Day. Unveiled on August 15, the scooter had raised many eyebrows with its pricing and features.

Ola first opened the pre-booking for the scooters on July 15 and later launched the model a month later, on August 15. The company has now informed that the sale is finally live and the scooters, which is currently being sold online, will be home delivered by October. According to the Ola website, “the purchase window for the Ola S1 opens on September 8 for anyone with a reservation. Purchasing early gets you priority delivery. Also, the window stays open only until stocks last.” According to the company, the scooters are being delivered in batches and will be delivered on priority based on the dates of reservation. Meanwhile, customers will be able to cancel their orders until the scooter is shipped for delivery.

How to buy ola scooter?

Currently Ola electric has no dealerships, and the scooters can only be bought online. Customers can visit the company’s website to learn about the product and book the scooters. The bookings will be done with a refundable price of Rs 499. Customers can click on the 'Reserve' tab and enter details for booking. Once the variant, Ola S1 or S1 Pro is selected, he/she can put in the Ola-registered number and complete the booking with the payment. Deliveries will be done on the basis of the date of reservation and the delivery status can be checked on the website. For customers, who already booked the vehicle, the purchase process will let them select colour and variant, and add financing options. Following the process, the customer will be given a date on which the scooter will be delivered to the given address.

Ola scooter finance option

The company had earlier fixed the prices of Ola S at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom) and Ola S1 at Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the S1 Pro. However, the final pricing will differ in each state depending on the FAME II subsidy (the subsidy provided by the Centre for faster adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles in India) and state subsidies. In most cases, the customer may have to pay less as the final price due to the subsidies.

Ola holds tie-ups with financial institutions like Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Prime, TATA Capital and Yes Bank. These lenders will provide easy loans to finance the scooters. Ola Electric said in a statement on Tuesday, September 7, informed that the equated monthly installments (EMIs) for S1 scooters will start from Rs 2,999 per month while the S1 Pro will begin from Rs 3,199.

