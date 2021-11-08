Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal Shares Stunt Video Of New E-scooter, 'test Rides & Delivery Soon'

Ola-CEO Bhavish Aggarwal offered a glimpse at the upcoming e-scooter that the company is preparing to launch soon, through a short video clip. In the video, several riders can be seen 'having some fun' with the soon-to-be-launched scooter as they performed a few stunts over some ramps. Through the post, he also revealed that test rides for the scooter will commence in a few weeks and will be followed by deliveries of the vehicles soon after.

"Having some fun with the scooter! Test rides begin in the coming week and first deliveries begin soon after", Aggarwal wrote in the caption of the video where riders can be seen racing with the scooter over a ramp.

Having some fun with the scooter!



Test rides begin in the coming week and first deliveries begin soon after 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/9YVFHpLwZw — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) November 7, 2021

The anticipation of Ola's next-generation vehicle seems pretty high as the company had crossed the Rs 1,100 crore mark in just two days after the commencement of advance bookings. Ola Electric had kick-started the process of sales of its 2W-Electric scooter, available in two variants - the Ola S1 and S1 Pro on September 15 and on the very first day, the company traded scooters worth Rs 600 crore. The purchase window, that allowed the booking of e-scooters was open till November 1.

Currently, the company offers two variants S1 and S1 Pro at a price slab of Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999 respectively. The E-Scooter is available for purchase only on the Ola App and once the delivery starts, the customers will be informed of the estimated delivery dates within 72 hours of the purchase.

Image: Twitter/@bhash