Royal Enfield Scram 411 Launched In India: Colours, Specifications, Mileage, Price & More

Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been launched in India which is another addition to the Himalayan family of one of the oldest bike brands in the world. The recently launched motorcycle namely Scram 411 offers a new body type and unlike other bikes from the Himalayan family, the company promises that their new release will be more friendly on road. The bike has been launched in 8 different colours, the price and all details are given below.

As the name suggests the new Royal Enfield Scram 411 has an air-cooled single-cylinder engine of 411cc which is also fuel injected. The motorcycle

without fuel weighs around 185 kg and provides a maximum power of 24.3 bhp at 6300 revolutions per minute.

The front fork of the newly launched Enfield is 41mm long and provides suspension travel of 190 mm while the rear strokes offer 180mm travel. The front and the rear discs combined with dual-channel ABS offers confident braking.

The front wheel of the bike is 19 inches whereas the rear tyres are 17 inches. As mentioned earlier, the tyres are designed such that it provides stability on the road.

The Front Brakes of the newly launched bike is powered with a 300mm disc with a two-piston floating calliper whereas the rear one has a 240 mm disc with a single-piston floating calliper.

The new scram 411 is available in 8 colours. Yellow, Blue and Red ones are priced at ₹2.03 lakhs. The Blazing black and the skyline blue variant of the Scram 411 is priced at ₹2.05 lakhs. The most costliest ones which come in two colours namely White Flame and Silver Spirit are priced at ₹2.08 lakhs.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Specifications

Weight (without fuel) 185 KG Maximum Power 24.3 bhp @ 6,500 rpm Front fork (41 mm) suspension travel 190 mm Rear suspension travel 180 mm Engine (single cylinder) 411 cc Peak Torque 32 Nm @ 4,250 +_ 250 rpm Rear-wheel 17 inches Front-wheel 19 inches Brakes Front 300 mm disc, two-piston floating calliper Brakes Rear 240 mm disc, single-piston floating calliper

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price (ex-showroom)