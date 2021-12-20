Royal Enfield Recalls 26,300 Classic 350 Bikes To Fix Faulty Brake Part

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Monday said it is recalling 26,300 units of its Classic 350 motorcycles to rectify an issue with a brake part.

In a statement, the company said its technical team has discovered a potential issue in one of the parts - the brake reaction bracket attached to the motorcycle swing arm - used specifically on the 2021 single-channel ABS and rear drum brake Classic 350 motorcycles.

Under specific riding conditions, it was discovered that exceptionally higher braking load applied on the rear brake pedal could lead to potential damage of the reaction bracket, which could further lead to unusual braking noise, and potential deterioration of braking efficiency in extreme conditions, it added.

The issue has been clearly isolated to the single-channel ABS, rear drum brake Classic 350 models, manufactured between September 1, 2021, and December 5, 2021.

"Keeping the safety of customers in mind, and as a precautionary measure, we have decided to proactively call-in close to 26,300 single-channel ABS and rear-drum-brake enabled Classic 350 models and reinforce the brake reaction bracket of the swing arm for all units," Royal Enfield noted.

Royal Enfield service teams, and/or local dealerships will reach out to consumers whose motorcycle vehicle identification number (VIN) number falls within the manufacturing period mentioned above, it stated.

Consumers can also proactively visit the company website or reach out to their local Royal Enfield workshops regarding the issue, Royal Enfield, which is a part of Eicher Motors, noted.

"We have robust and rigorous testing and development protocols, and adhere to global validation standards of quality and durability. However, issues like this can arise under specific, extreme riding conditions, and we are committed to resolving this at the soonest, with minimum inconvenience for our customers," the company stated.

In May this year, Royal Enfield had recalled around 2,36,966 units of Classic, Bullet, and Meteor models in India and various international markets to replace defective ignition coil.

Image: Twitter/@royalenfield

