Simple One E-scooter Booking To Open On August 15: Check Booking Price, Timings & Features

The 'Simple One' Electric Scooter designed by EV maker Simple Energy on August 12 announced pre-booking of its upcoming range is set to open. The 'Simple One' is scheduled to be rolled out at an initial booking amount of Rs 1,947 on August 15, through the Bengaluru-based startup's website. Simple One Electric Scooter booking will begin at 5 pm on the 75th Independence Day.

The firm confirmed the pre-booking price at Rs 1,947 to denote the year India had attained freedom from the British Raj.

Initially, the Simple One scooter will be launched across 13 states in phase-wise patterns while other regions are expected to be added later. As per the official Simple One Electric Scooter website, the battery-driven two-wheeler will compete with the existing e-scooters like Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak and Ola Scooter as its direct rivals. While the Ather 450X is available at a price of Rs 99,000 (dependent on one's region too), the Simple One electric scooter price ranges from Rs 1.10 to1.20 lakh, depending on the variants.

Simple One Electric Scooter's specifications and features

The company stated that Simple One is powered with a 4.8-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion (detachable) battery, weighing over 6 kgs. The vehicle masters 0-50 kmph acceleration in 3.6 seconds and features including a mid-drive motor along with futuristic designs.

Simple Energy's latest creation sports smart-tech features such as a touch screen, onboard navigation, Bluetooth, inter alia. According to reports by the startup, Simple One electric scooter can be fully charged within 70 minutes making the vehicle handy. With a custom-built battery pack, the maiden scooter claimed a range of 240 km in eco mode with a top speed of 100 kmph. The eco mode is assembled to prioritise efficiency over performance and is available in several automobiles nowadays.

The founder and CEO of Simple Energy, Suhas Rajkumar confirmed that pre-orders would be given priority delivery when the production starts.