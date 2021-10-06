Toyota Steps Into The E-Scooter Sector With C+Walk T: Check Price And Specs

Toyota has just unveiled its new electric scooter aimed to help people with limited mobility. Makers have just launched their new C+Walk T which is a three-wheeled battery-powered scooter. Makers have made the scooter more accessible by keeping its base 150mm above the ground for easy boarding and alighting. One of the most prominent features of the bike includes an obstacle detection feature to avoid collisions with obstacles or pedestrians.

The Japanese car manufacturers claim that the e-scooter is able to travel side-by-side and communicate with fellow pedestrians. They claim that it takes up less space than an individual and can be useful for several users including workers at large-scale facilities and even the elderly people. Makers have also released an official blog on their website to explain the functioning of their C+Walk T.

#Toyota launched C+walk T, a standing-type model in the new C+walk walking-area mobility series on Oct. 1 in Japan. Based on the concept #MobilityforAll, Toyota aims to develop compact mobility systems that support people in various stages of life. https://t.co/CIysFCVbjk pic.twitter.com/BIgtEfiFqR — Toyota Motor Corp. (@ToyotaMotorCorp) October 1, 2021

The official description of the scooter on the company's blog says, “The C+walk T is an easy to operate, three-wheeled standing-type BEV. It features a low, flat base just 150 mm high for easy boarding and alighting. It is designed so that it is comfortable to use in walking areas, facilitating side-by-side travel and communication with fellow pedestrians. Indeed, in addition to being environmentally friendly, the vehicle takes up a similar amount of space as a single person and travels at typical human walking speeds*4. The C+walk T is also equipped with obstacle detection functions that help avoid collisions with obstacles or pedestrians ahead.”

Toyota C+Walk T scooter Specifications and Price

Toyota’s C+Walk T, e-scooter is going to be powered by a removable lithium-ion battery. Manufacturers claim that the battery can be fully charged in about 2.5 hours only if combined with the AC 100 V charging device that comes with the vehicle. Makers claim that the battery can deliver upto 14km on a single battery charge. Toyota’s e-scooter, C+Walk T's steering handle is loaded with the accelerator and brake levers. Toyota has not released the scooter globally but has unveiled the price of the scooter in Japan. It will cost JPY 341,000 which is roughly Rs. 2.27 lakh in India. More details about the scooter's release and price in India is supposed to be announced soon.