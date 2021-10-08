TVS Jupiter 125 Launched: Check Price, Mileage & Other Features Of The Scooter Here

Two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor on Thursday launched the new 125cc variant of the TVS Jupiter. The company, which is already selling a 110cc variant of the scooter has expanded its range in the scooter market with the Jupiter 125cc variant. Apart from a new engine, the scooter has a line of new features compared to the 110cc variant.

Following the digital unveiling of the scooter, KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company in a statement said, "We have always focused on parameters such as...brand investment and product innovation. We are confident that the TVS Jupiter 125 will be a perfect fit for the evolving needs. The scooter customer of today seeks offerings that are aligned to their personal growth. We are confident that TVS Jupiter 125 will be a great fit for such evolving needs."

According to the automobile makers, the new TVS Jupiter comes with a list of new features. Jupiter is equipped with an engine of 124.8 cc, which provides maximum power of 6 kW. The scooter also comes with a semi-digital speedometer with smart alerts along with a longest ever seat in the category with more under-seat luggage space.

More features

The scooter offers dynamic comfort and handling owing to its new front telescopic suspension and three-step adjustable rear shocks equipped with monotube canister gas charge shock absorbers. The company claims that the newly introduced Ecothrust Fuel Injection technology two-wheeler offers superior mileage, better startability, refinement and durability. It said that the TVS intelliGO reduces emissions and improves sustainability by intelligently switching off the engine during long idling. The scooter also comes with a mobile charger with a front glove box.

TVS Jupiter 125 mileage

The all-new TVS Jupiter 125 comes with a single-cylinder 4-stroke, air-cooled 124.8cc engine. The powerful engine is supported by the Ecothrust Fuel Injection technology which enhances performance as well as mileage. According to the automobile maker, the Jupiter 125 offers a mileage of 50 kmpl.

TVS Jupiter 125 price

The new variant of the Jupiter is priced at Rs 73,400 (ex-showroom New Delhi). The pricing is reasonable compared to the TVS Jupiter 110cc which is sold at Rs 65,673 (ex-showroom New Delhi). The scooter comes in dawn orange, indiblue, pristine white and titanium grey colours.

Image: TVSMOTOR.COM