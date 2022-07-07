TVS Motor Company on Wednesday forayed into the premium lifestyle segment with the launch of 225-cc bike Ronin priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bike comes in three trims tagged at Rs 1.49 lakh, Rs 1.56 lakh and Rs 1.69 lakh, respectively. It plans to sell around one lakh units of the model in the current financial year.

Designed ground up, the bike comes with many firsts in terms of technology and convenience features like dual-channel ABS, voice assistance, and enhanced connectivity.

Besides, the bike also comes with an exclusive range of branded merchandise, custom accessories, a configurator and a dedicated experience programme.

"The launch of the Ronin is a significant milestone for TVS Motor," TVS Motor Company Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said.

The motorcycle is designed from a blank canvas to be a reflection of the spontaneous, fluidic, versatile and multi-faceted young rider of today, he added.

The bike is designed to create an effortless and 'unscripted' riding experience, Venu noted.

"True to the TVS brand, it has cutting edge technology and connectivity. TVS Ronin is a lifestyle partner complete with an exclusive range of merchandise and accessories, a riding community, and an effortless customisation process," he added.

TVS Motor Company Director and CEO KN Radhakrishnan said premiumisation in the bike segment is bound to grow in the days to come.

He noted that TVS Motor is focussing on the segment and is expected to bring in more models to cater to the rising demand.

When asked about the overall market scenario, he said the worst is behind the domestic two-wheeler industry and it is expected to return to double digit growth levels in the next few years.

"We expect TVS to outpace the industry," he added.

He noted that chip supply situation is improving and the company has adequate infrastructure to cater to the demand.

Radhakrishnan said the rural sector is expected to bounce back this fiscal with expectations of a good monsoon.

He listed enhanced commodity prices as the major challenge for the sector.

Radhakrishnan noted that the Ronin would be exported to various regions, including Asia, Latin America and ASEAN, among others, where the market for premium bikes is going up.

Elaborating further, TVS Motor Company Head Business - Premium, Vimal Sumbly, noted that motorcycling at the global level is changing.

"It is moving from serving a functional purpose to enabling self-expression, freedom, and the willingness to explore," he said.

The TVS Ronin will carve a new segment based on an emerging lifestyle free from stereotypes, dated codes, and legacy baggage, he noted.

This is thereby transforming the premiumisation into personalisation more and more, creating a trend in the two-wheeler segment, Sumbly said.

He said the motorcycle sports segment (over 150 cc) market in the country currently stands at around 1.5 lakh units per month and is expected to grow further.

TVS Ronin will be available in select dealerships across the country starting this month.

The bike comes with alloy wheels, LED lamps and various tech features like voice assist, turn by turn navigation and Integrated Starter Generator (ISG).

Image: TVS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)