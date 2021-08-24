Yamaha Aerox 155cc Rumoured To Launch By The End Of 2021: Check Price And Specifications

There has been a significant rise in the demand for two-wheelers and Yamaha has been on the top of their game to come up with the latest scooters for the Indian markets. Yamaha is currently waiting for the launch of their new scooter with the latest micro-hybrid technology that was last seen with the Fascino 125 Hybrid. Recent reports from Rush Lane suggests that Yamaha is working on releasing a new Maxi-scooter for the Indian markets. Yamaha Aerox maxi-scooter is supposedly getting launched during the end of 2021 and makers are planning to fit it with a huge 155cc engine. This has been picked up by the motorbike enthusiasts in the community and they are trying to learn more about this scooter. Here is all the information about this Yamaha Aerox maxi-scooter. Read

Yamaha Aerox maxi-scooter to be launched for Indian markets

Reports from BikeDekho claim that a leaked approval document hints at the Japanese manufacturer’s plan to release a new Yamaha Aerox 155 for the Indian markets to compete against Aprilia SR160 and Suzuki’s Burgman. The Indian markets do not have a wide range of options when it comes to Maxi-scooters. These maxi-scooters are basically bigger and upgraded versions of the scooter which are loaded with a significantly bigger engine than the traditional scooters like Activa. These approval documents also suggest that the Yamaha Aerox 155 is going to have the liquid-cooled 155cc single-cylinder engine which is also used in their successful mid-ranges bike, Yamaha R15 V3. This is a significant rise in power and it is the second time the community will be seeing such a powerful engine in a scooter frame.

Yamaha Aerox India launch date and expected price

Other leaks going around in the community suggest that the Yamaha Aerox 155 might be released by the end of 2021. BikeDekho’s leaks suggest that the approval document mentions Yamaha Indonesia as the engine manufacturer. It suggests that the company is going to bring in the engines to India via the CKD route which could have a negative effect on the scooter's price. The industry experts suggest Yamaha Aerox Price be around Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). This might seem a bit high because the already existing 160 cc Aprilia SR 160 is available for Rs 15, 000 less than the expected price of Yamaha Aerox 155.