Yamaha And Shell Invest In Rapido’s $52 Million Funding Round To Boost 18-month Plan

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha has participated in bike taxi platform Rapido’s latest $52 million funding round as the six-year-old startup looks to find space in a category dominated by Ola and Uber in the South Asian market.

Rapido to onboard 50 million new users in the next 18 months

The Bengaluru-based startup plans to use this funding to onboard 50 million new users in the next 18 months. The six-year-old startup’s new Series C funding has been financed by Shell Ventures, Yamaha, Kunal Shah of CRED, Amarjit Singh Batra of Spotify India, and Positive Moves Consulting. The round also witnessed continued support from existing investors – Pawan Munjal (Hero Group), Westbridge, Nexus Venture, and Everblue Management.

Rapido claims to have over 1.5 million driver-partners and 15 million users

Founded in 2015 by Sanka, Pavan Guntupalli and SR Rishikesh, Rapido is a bike taxi service that is spread across 100 cities in India. The platform claims to have over 1.5 million driver-partners, known as 'Captains', serving over 15 million customers. In recent years, the start-up has also expanded in hyperlocal delivery and three-wheeler space, the latter of which, according to the company, has recorded a growth of 4X since last year in 26 cities where it is operational.

An 85% recovery after COVID pandemic

The start-up in a statement stated that its platform, which was hit by the COVID pandemic and the eventual lockdown in several states of the country, has already witnessed an 85% recovery. The company attributed the rise in part to the growing e-commerce and hyperlocal delivery opportunities in India.

“Even though our product and business model are lucrative and have the potential to churn out an exceptional revenue, this fundraising indicates more of the investors’ confidence in us than the need for capital,” said the co-founder of Rapido, Aravind Sanka, in a statement.

Sanka added that the start-up hopes to expand itself to serving 50 million customers within the next 18 months. It also plans to deploy capital to broaden its technology stack. Sanka also said that they are looking to make strategic investments in hiring more people.

Rapido's increasing demand follows a transformation in India’s transportation market, where Uber and Ola have flooded more than a million cabs during the past decade. In urban cities, two-wheelers and three-wheelers have proven more effective because they can rush through faster in traffic and are more pocket-friendly.

Notably, the two transportation giants, Ola and Uber, have also expanded to two-wheeler and three-wheeler categories in recent years, inking partnerships with firms such as Vogo and Yulu. Ola has additionally expanded into the manufacturing of electric vehicles. On Sunday, it launched its first electric scooter, called Ola S1, which is priced at INR 99,999. The electric scooter offers a range of 121 kilometres (75 miles) on a complete charge.