Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has unveiled a dynamic logo dedicated to their Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) range. The XUV700 model will be the first model to feature the logo. The new logo sports a 'Twin Peaks' concept and was the brainchild of Executive Vice President and Chief Design Officer, M&M, Pratap Bose.

The design concept for Mahindra & Mahindra's 'Twin Peaks' logo

The new 'Twin Peaks' logo as Mahindra calls it is basically an upper case 'M' with a modern and distinct design. Delving into the design concept, Bose stated, "The idea behind the visual identity change is to express that liberating feeling, that you can go where you want when you want – in complete style, control and security, taking your world with you. It brings a fresh dynamism as an exciting new era unfolds. The 2 M’s within the logo symbolize an expansive and exciting future that is based on a solid heritage"

Mahindra & Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted about the logo change and, in fact, made it his profile picture, opining that it represents more than just a new logo. 'It's a new us,' he said, adding 'we want you to join us as we are.' He added #ExploreTheImpossible

Our new logo? Yes, but much more. It’s a new us, a new Mahindra. And we want you to join us as we #ExploreTheImpossible#Mahindra pic.twitter.com/O3FlsGVeP5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 9, 2021

XUV700 to sport the Twin Peak logo during the global launch

The updated Twin Peak logo is all set to make its first appearance in the upcoming XUV700 that is expected to debut later this week. Sequentially the logo will be added to the other models in a phased manner. However, M&M maintained that while the SUV portfolio will adopt the new logo the current ‘Road Ahead’ logo will continue to be used for the commercial vehicle products and farm equipment sector.

As the new logo aims to bring in a new visual identity to the brand, Mahindra will also be revamping its dealerships and service centres across the country to give them a new identity too. The dealerships will get a new design as well as a new colour palette with charcoal being the new primary colour, while red and grey will be used as the accent colours.

