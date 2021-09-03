Audi Grandsphere Concept Car's First Look Will Blow Your Mind: Meet 'self-driving Luxury'

Audi has been working on releasing next-generation features like self-driving cars and more for their vehicles. Recent information released on Audi's Twitter account confirms that the German automobile manufacturer is working on releasing a brand new Audi Grandsphere concept that completely changes the idea of how we interact with vehicles. The design of this new Audi Grand Sphere Concept looks more like a luxury car than is designed to keeping the luxurious features accessible for the front seaters. Automotive enthusiasts have picked this up, and they are trying to learn more about this new concept car released by Audi. Here is all the information available on the internet about the new Audi Grand Sphere Concept. Read.

Audi's self-driving car, Grand Sphere Concept features

Luxury is unique experiences but also shared experiences. Meet the Audi grandsphere concept, a space for connecting or disconnecting in an immersive first-class interior. pic.twitter.com/MLP2IDcvAP — Audi (@AudiOfficial) September 3, 2021

The main concept of the car seems to give the front seat passengers all the luxuries and facilities of the back seat in the front half of the car. This means adding in new features like front seats having an option to slide back and recline. The makers have also added a small two-seater sofa in the back but the front end of the car seems more interesting. These features will make Audi Grand Sphere Concept a car that needs to be driven by the owner to enjoy all the luxuries available in the back seat. According to X99 news, the length of this new Audi car is similar to an Audi A8 L, the top end long-wheelbase luxury car. Because of their seating arrangement, designers were able to add a four-door Grandsphere shape that looks like a sloping shape of a two-door touring car.

More about Audi Grand Sphere Concept

The central panel of the car will be loaded with a storage console, there's a cooler for drinks and storage for glasses. Audi Grand Sphere Concept’s dashboard is made of light-coloured wood with no glass screens. This new concept from Audi is going to be an electric car that is going to be powered by one electric motor driving the front wheels another one taking care of the back making the Audi Grand Sphere Concept an all-wheel-drive. Because the manufactures had some extra space for scrapping out the big gasoline engine or transmission, the cabin of the car has been pulled ahead to the front of the vehicle for maximum interior space. Here is also a video released by Audi about their new Self-driving car.

Image: Audi Twitter