Auto Expo 2020: 400 Companies Showcase 1200 World-class Products

Cars

The 15th edition of Auto Expo 2020 jointly organised by ACMA got 400 companies showcasing 1200 world-class and next-generation products with advance technology.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Auto Expo 2020

The 15th edition of Auto Expo 2020 that was jointly organised by Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), successfully ended on February 9. This year's theme 'Technovation - Discover Innovations for Future’ showcased the potential of the Indian Auto Component Industry to adopt latest technological advancements n BS-VI & Emissions, EVs, Safety, and e-mobility. A total of 400 companies showcased 1200 products in the Auto Expo 2020 out of which 10 companies displayed their latest electric vehicle components like lithium battery packs and chargers, power train components and software application, etc.

Start-up companies showcase products

Top companies like Maruti, Kia Motors, Tata Motors Ashok Leyland and various others participated in the auto component sector. 
EIght start-up companies showcased their innovative products in the Auto Expo for the first time. ACMA claims that with over 1500 exhibitors and 1.15 lakh visitors, the 15th edition of the Auto Expo stays as the biggest auto component expo held till date. Deepak Jain, President, ACMA expressed his satisfaction on the success of the show and said that the exhibitors displayed world-class and next-generation products. He said that the automobile industry is aiming to contribute $250 billion to align itself with the Government’s vision of making India a $5 trillion-dollar economy by 2025. 

Published:
