Auto Expo 2020: Check These Specs Before Replacing Gypsy With Jimny

As the 15th edition of Auto Expo 2020 kickstarted earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki on February 8 showcased much-awaited body-on-frame tiny off-roader Jimny. According to reports, the automaker is sceptical if Jimny will be a success in the Indian market or not before replacing the company's high successful off-roader Gypsy. The Gypsy was launched in the year 1985 and strike a right chord with the audience but was discontinued due to its failure to meet the BS 6 norms.

Maruti Suzuki has finally pulled the plug on the iconic Gypsy, 33 years since the model was launched in the Indian market. The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy was introduced way back in December 1985 and was one of the oldest models being manufactured by the brand. pic.twitter.com/QLaocBUYVa — Ahad hamza (@Thehamzahimself) March 3, 2019

In order to bring Jimny to the Indian market or not, Maruti Suzuki has to consider a few factors before taking the next step. Jimny is a mini off-road car with three doors even though the second row of seats having the capacity to accommodate three adults. With only two doors on both sides, it will be a task to reach the second row for all those who want to take their family along on a road trip. A five-door variant might suit the Indian audience.

The notable features of the car such as the multifunction steering wheel and K15B, 4-cylinder, 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 102hp and 130nm of peak torque will be of very little use for potential drivers in cities. According to reports, stripping off Jimny of its offroad features for the city roads will depend on when and how does Maruti wants to launch the car in Indian markets.

Comparison between Jimny and Gypsy

Jimny houses a 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 102hp and 130nm of peak torque and Gypsy is powered by a 1.3-litre engine that gives an output of 80bhp and 103Nm of torque. Jimny's powerful engine will also prompt a higher price. The pricing of Maruti Jimny starts at INR 9 Lakh in Japan and goes up to INR 12 Lakh. Gypsy's cost was around 6 lakhs and the high price of the latest offering could restrict people from buying the car.

The cabin of Maruti Suzuki Jimny is very big and will not be claustrophobic but it's boot space is very small. It has a space of 85 litres, which is less than half the size as compared to the majority of what other cars offer in this segment.

