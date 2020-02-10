Auto Expo 2020: Compact EVs That Debuted At Indian Motor Show

Last year, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the annual budget, had lowered the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on electric vehicles (EV) from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, which was considered as an encouragement for the e-mobility sector. The government had also introduced an additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on the loan taken to purchase EVs.

While the e-mobility sector did not receive any such direct benefit from the Union Budget unlike last year, electric mobility remained as one of the underlying themes of Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida. Several EVs were unveiled at the auto extravaganza marking the growth of the e-vehicles market in India.

The Bird Electric EV1 was showcased at the event which featured in the hatchback segment like WagonR. The car comes with a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. The vehicle is likely to be launched in the Indian market by 2022 with an expected ex-showroom price around Rs 10 lakh. It has two variants with a range of 200km and 300km. It produces 95Nm torque out of a 20.42kWh battery pack with a top speed of 120kmph.

Mahindra showcases various EVs

Mahindra unveiled eXUV300, eKUV100, and Mahindra Atom at the Indian motor show. The ex-showroom price of eKUV100 starts from Rs 8.95 lakh, making it one of the most affordable EVs in India. The Mahindra Atom EV, which comes with 4G connectivity, is set to go into production later this year. Speaking at the event, Ashish Malik, Head of EV, Sales and Marketing, had said eXUV300 carries forward the high-performance DNA of the XUV300 and added eXUV300 that the first example of our new design language for EVs.

Great Wall Motors’ R1 electric hatchback and MG’s E200 were the other EVs that drew the attention of the car enthusiasts. While Toyota, Honda, BMW, Audi and a handful of other carmakers decided to skip the Indian motor show after a decline in sale due to economic slowdown, several other manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor India, MG Motor India, Kia Motors India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Volkswagen, Renault, and Mercedes-Benz decided to take part in the event.

