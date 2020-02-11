Auto Expo 2020: From SUVs To EVs, Here's A List Of Cars That Stole Limelight

At the 15th edition of Auto Expo 2020, there were a couple of cars launched and majority of it consisted from a variety of manufacturers like Tata Motors, MG Motor India, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Mahindra. The event also saw newcomers like Haval and Haima unveil upcoming cars. However, several SUVs, MPVs and EVs took the limelight.

Here is a list of the major unveils at Auto Expo 2020:

Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on February 5 unveiled its electric vehicle concept Futuro-E. It is an SUV coupe-styled sports utility vehicle and is comes under Maruti's "Mission Green Million", an initiative started by the carmaker to sell a total of one million electric cars over the next couple of years.

What happens when a coupé meets an SUV? When cutting edge design meets bold aspirations? You get the Concept FUTURO-e, a concept designed to revolutionize the future of mobility. Check it out at Hall No. 9, #AutoExpo2020.#MarutiSuzukiAE20 pic.twitter.com/hwwHZthXiq — Maruti Suzuki (@Maruti_Corp) February 10, 2020

READ: Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza Unveiled At Auto Expo 2020 Gets Launch Date

Maruti Suzuki's all-new Vitara Brezza Petrol

In the expo, Maruti Suzuki launched their all-new Vitara Brezza petrol. The mid lifecycle refresh brings a new twin-slat chrome grille, reworked bumper with a brushed aluminium insert and changed fog lamps. Inside, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza renovation is expected to get the updated SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, retouched upholstery, and possibly new feature additions as well.

Haval H9 SUV

Great Wall Motors'(GWM) unveiled the Haval H9 sports utility vehicle (SUV), a car that will rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner and the upcoming MG Gloster. The SUV will house features such as auto climate control, nine speakers, rain-sensing wipers, sunroof, auto headlamps, powered seats and an 8.0-inch infotainment system fitted with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

When the team of intelligent, super-machines takes over #AutoExpo2020, one can't help but get mesmerized! Come see the Haval range of SUVs to experience it yourself. #GWMatAutoExpo pic.twitter.com/R4X159pZHy — GWMIndia (@GwmIndia) February 7, 2020

Tata HBX

Tata Motors grabbed massive attention at Auto Expo motor show when it unveiled its HBX micro-SUV concept. The Tata HBX mini-SUV will likely come in petrol-only models and the company is also looking to introduce an all-electric version of it as well. As per reports, the HBX all-electric version could be Tata's first electric vehicle to be priced under Rs 10 lakh and it will likely be hitting the Indian market by mid-2020.

“The HBX SUV showcar, a product which will define a completely new segment, offering a stunning package of true SUV design, nimble performance, and class leading space” says Guenter Bustchek, CEO & MD at @AEMotorShow. #TMLatAE2020 pic.twitter.com/s1QjSEXKZF — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) February 5, 2020

READ: Tata Motors At Auto Expo 2020 | Breaking Boundaries

Tata Gravitas

Tata Motors also unveiled its flagship 'The Gravitas SUV' in the ongoing Auto Expo 2020 motor show in India. The Gravitas is apparently a longer version of Tata Harrier with an extra third row of seats, which makes it a 7-seater car. According to media reports, the Tata Gravitas has an updated BS6-compliant 2.0-litre Kryotec engine and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The Gravitas has been unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020! Witness the exuberant and lavish 7-seater SUV that derives from Land Rover’s legendary D8 platform. pic.twitter.com/MxfVuCn9B4 — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) February 8, 2020

Tata Sierra

Tata unveiled a new-age concept for Tata Sierra with interesting new interior design with only three doors. While the specifications of the Tata Sierra were kept under the wrap, it is expected that it will boast a 1.2 Liter petrol and 1.5 diesel engine, while a completely electric model will also be Tata's offering with the new-age Sierra.

Mahindra eXUV300

Mahindra unveiled a new age concept betting big on electric vehicles showcasing eXUV300. It will function by a 40kWh battery pack capable of delivering a range of above 300km on a single charge. This all-electric version of the XUV300 featuring blue highlights and styling tweaks on the outside and inside.

Did you ever think environmental consciousness and thrilling performance could come hand-in-hand? The stunning eXUV300 gives you food for thought - an SUV that perfectly blends luxury, sustainability and performance. #SparkTheNew #DriveElectric #AutoExpo2020 pic.twitter.com/F0R8pFc31y — Mahindra Electric (@MahindraElctrc) February 5, 2020

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai India revealed the all-new Hyundai Creta 2020 edition. The new Hyundai Creta is based on ix25, which is currently available in China. It was also reportedly said that in India the Hyundai Creta2020 will be launched in March.

The #AllNewCRETA is here. Watch out for the Ultimate SUV. pic.twitter.com/ICcK0CG5gr — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) February 6, 2020

READ: Skoda At Auto Expo 2020: Setting Up Base In India

READ: Hyundai At Auto Expo 2020: Re-envisioning The Future

(Picture credits: Twitter)