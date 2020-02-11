Auto Expo 2020: Hyundai Creta V/s Kia Seltos, Check Full Specs Here

The ongoing Auto Expo 2020 in Gretaer Noida witnessed the unveiling of some extraordinary automobiles. While the South Korean automobile company Hyundai took the wraps off the second-gen- Creta, another manufacturer from the same country Kia Motors unveiled its SUV, Seltos. Here are the key differences between the two powerful SUVs.

Major differences

EXTERIOR

The new Creta’s exterior design is striking and a departure from its old version. The car is shaped following Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language. The front end of the car comes with Hyundai’s latest iteration of the cascading grille flanked by split LED headlamps.

On the other hand, Seltos looks chunky with a high bonnet line and Kia motor’s signature tiger-nose grille. The car features massive headlamps with the turn indicators separated into a different unit. It also gets large wheel arches on the sides along with 17-inch crystal cut alloys on the top-end variant.

ENGINE

Seltos has been offered with three engine varieties which include1.5-litre diesel and petrol engines and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. It also gets a host of transmissions, including a 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, CVT and a 7-Speed DCT.

Creta, on the other hand, has BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. It is speculated that the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine could also be offered with a sportier N-Line variant.

INTERIORS

Talking about the interiors, Seltos comes in two varieties, a dual-tone -black and white-interiors and an all-black theme variant(GT-Line Variant). The latter features contrast red stitching on the flat-bottom steering wheel, metal finished pedals, and GT badging.

On the other hand, Creta posses a revolutionary interior design. The car features a large vertically-stacked touchscreen connected to the central console and an all-new flat-bottom steering wheel. It also has a panoramic sunroof and Hyundai’s Blue Link connectivity and fully digital MID.

Seltos features a head-up display along with a 7-inch multi-info display which displays the video feed from the ORVM mounted cameras when changing lanes, an air purifier, LED ambient lighting and wireless fast charger.

DIMENSIONS

The two SUVs have marginal differences in dimensions. The Kia Seltos measures 4,315 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, is 1,620 mm tall and has a 2,610 mm long wheelbase. While the 2020 Hyundai Creta has a length of 4,300 mm, a width of 1,790 mm, 1,622 mm of height and an identical 2,610 mm long wheelbase.

PRICE

The starting price for Kia Seltos is Rs. 9.69 lakh which goes up to Rs. 16.99 lakhs. Meanwhile, the current-gen Creta has priced between Rs.10.00 lakh to Rs 15.68 lakh and the 2020 version is expected to carry a similar price tag as well.

