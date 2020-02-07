Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Unveils Compact SUV S-Cross Petrol

Maruti Suzuki has just unveiled the S-Cross petrol at the Auto Expo 2020. The S-Cross petrol adds a new Ciaz 1.5 mild-hybrid petrol variant in the crossover's range. According to reports, the S-Cross for now is only being offered with the fiat-sourced 1.3-Litre, four-cylinder engine.

New BS6 engine

But Fiat has now discontinued the 1.3-Litre, four-cylinder engine. The S-Cross will be a petrol-only model that is now being equipped with the BS6 compliant 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, SHVS petrol motor that puts out 1.2 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual or four-speed torque convertor unit.

The S-Cross comes with features like Smart Key with push-button start, auto-folding ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, automatic climate control and cruise control among others.

Maruti Suzuki S-cross petrol India launch in March 2020 https://t.co/LdqnMFYx3n pic.twitter.com/R9u0ggcl0O — SPEED2TORQUE (@Speed2torque_) February 6, 2020



The S-Cross will come with the choice of a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic transmission. The S-Cross will also have the latest 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system as well as LED projector headlamps. The S-Cross will be offered in prices ranging from Rs 8.5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh.

Read: Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra Driving Innovation With A Purpose

Read: Auto Expo 2020: Great Wall Motor Unveils Brand New Haval F5 In India

Maruti Suzuki also unveiled the new Ignis facelift in the ongoing Auto Expo 2020 motor show. The Ignis that was first launched in 2017 under the dealership of Maruti Suzuki NEXA, was then upgraded in 2019 with minor changes. Now Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the new facelift model that will likely be launched by March 2020. According to media reports, the new Ignis comes with a new front bumper, grille and a fog lamp housing.

As per reports, the new Ignis is powered by the same 1.2-litre BS6 petrol engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox and 5-speed automatic as well. Ignis' engine is tuned to an output of 83PS and 113Nm. However, the new Ignis will have a different front grille, that many people feel is inspired by the Maruti Suzuki's S-Presso. The new Ignis apparently doesn't get any new upgrade to the side and rear of the car.

Read: Auto Expo 2020: MG Marks Entry In Luxury MPV Segment With G10

Read: Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Unveils New Ignis Facelift, Check Price