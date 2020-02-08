Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Unveils Much-awaited Tiny Off-rider Jimny

As the 15th edition of Auto Expo 2020 kickstarted earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki on February 8 showcased much-awaited body-on-frame tiny off-roader Jimny. However, the company has clarified that they have no immediate plan of launching the three-door SUV in India. The carmaker only wants to gauge the market impression about the car and ascertain the price bracket in which it should launch in India in future.

Suzuki Jimny is one of the most talked-about vehicles and the iconic SUV showcases a very brawny and rugged look. The car is a front fascia sport a four-slat grille with vertical openings. The car also is flanked by round headlamps and independent indicators. At the rear end, it has a simple combination of lamps and the angled bumper edges enhance clearance at the wheels for off-roading purposes.

However, the car does not get an extravagant cabin and it is simple yet loaded with all the bells and whistles one would expect an off-roader to have. The notable features of the car include the multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system and automatic AC. The rear seats are also completely foldable and there are plenty of utility pockets to keep items.

In the international market, the car reportedly has K15B, 4-cylinder, 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 102hp and 130nm of peak torque. The motor is reportedly also paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, with an option for the 4-speed automatic transmission. Jimny is further 3,645 mm long, 1,645 mm wide, 1,720 mm high and also has a wheelbase measuring 2.250 mm.

Maruti launches Ertiga MPV

While Jimny is not expected to hit the Indian market soon, however, Maruti Suzuki also launched India's first BS6 emission norms compliant, CNG powered version of Ertiga MPV at Auto Expo 2020 motor show. According to media reports, the new Ertiga is priced at Rs 8.95 lakh. The new Ertiga MPV is powered by a 1.5-litre 4 cylinder naturally aspirated K-Series engine that can also run on petrol. The CNG powered Ertiga generates less power as it gives an output of 91 Bhp-122Nm. However, while running on petrol the same car will give an output of 104 Bhp-138 Nm.

