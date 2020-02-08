Auto Expo 2020: Piaggio Unveils Vespa Racing Sixties Limited Edition

Piaggio India unveiled the Vespa racing sixties limited edition model at the 15th edition of Auto Expo 2020. The limited-edition scooter incorporates a new white colour scheme with red coloured racing stripes running down from the headlight to the tip of the vehicle's fender. The racing stripes can also be seen on the body panels of the scooter. Piaggio India plans to launch the limited edition commercially in the second half of 2020.

Piaggio unveils Vespa racing sixties limited edition

The Vespa racing sixties limited edition will be using the BS6-compliant 150CC, 3-valve, fuel-injected engine. The engine will give an output of 10.32 bhp at 7,600 rpm. The scooter will have a 200mm disk brake on the front alloy wheel with a single channel anti-lock braking system. The rear wheel of the Vespa will have a 140 mm drum brake. Both the tyres will be tubeless and the scooter will also house a semi-digital panel. It will also come with a LED headlight. The limited-edition scooter will come with a boot lamp along with a USB charger.

The Vespa scooter was first launched by Italian company Piaggio in the year 1946. The scooter was launched in India in 2012 and has a manufacturing plant in Baramati Maharastra.

All-new Vespa Elettrica

Piaggio also revealed the all-new Vespa Elettrica. The Neo-retro scooter is a modern take on the classic Bajaj Chetak. Some of the features of Vespa Elettrica include round headlamps, an arched apron, there are varying vents and mounted indicators on the apron. The clean lines lead to the protruding front mudguards. The mandatory LED sports light and curvy sideboards.

Some external features of Vespa Elettrica also include 4.3-inch digital panel and mobile connectivity, voice control system and more. There is a reverse mode for more accessibility. The internal features include 4Kw motor which can be taken up to a speed of 100km in a single charge. Furthermore, it also fully charges in a mere 4 hours.

