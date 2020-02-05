Union Budget
Auto Expo 2020: Skoda Octavia RS 245 Launches In India With Better Ground Clearance

Cars

The most powerful Skoda Octavia RS 245 has been launched in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. It is priced at ₹ 36 lakh and is set to compete with premium sedan cars

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai
The most powerful Skoda Octavia RS 245 has been launched in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. It is priced at ₹ 36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the model is based on the outgoing version of the Octavia. The Skoda Octavia RS 245 will be available in limited units i.e. 200 for the Indian market and is being brought to the country as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). 
The Octavia RS 245 is all set to compete Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, and the Jaguar XE, in terms of performance.

242 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque

It features 2.0-litre TSI motor belts with  242 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque, paired to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. In addition, the premium sedan can rev up from 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. It also comes with the sportier-looking bumpers with larger air intakes, larger alloy wheels and faux diffuser on the rear bumper. The automobile also has good ground clearance, stickier performance tyres, and an all-black cabin.

The standard steering has been replaced with a new flat-bottom unit, while the front seats come with a sportier look. The all-new model comes with a Virtual Cockpit unit and an updated infotainment system. It also includes LED lightings, 18-inch alloy wheels, VRS body kit and blacked-out elements including the ORVMs and grille. 

