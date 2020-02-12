Auto Expo 2020: Concepts To EVs To SUVs - Top-8 Highlights That Made It A Grand Event

With the 15th edition of the Auto Expo 2020 concluding on February 12, there were many companies that unveiled their latest concept cars, facelifts and many other products, including electrical scooters and bikes.

Auto Expo's top 8 highlights

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol

In the expo, Maruti Suzuki launched its all-new Vitara Brezza petrol. The mid lifecycle refresh brings a new twin-slat chrome grille, reworked bumper with a brushed aluminium insert and changed fog lamps. Inside, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza revamp is expected to get the updated SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, retouched upholstery, and possibly new feature additions as well.

Mahindra eKUV100

Mahindra launched the eKUV100 electric vehicle at the Auto Expo 2020. The eKUV100 electric vehicle is priced at Rs 8.25 lakh. With such a low price tag it is one of the most affordable Electric Vehicle on the market. It competes with the Tata Tigor EV and the Mahindra eVerito electric cars.

Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier that was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 comes with a BS6 diesel engine and an automatic gearbox. The price tag is estimated to be around Rs 14 lakh for the XE manual variant. The automatic starts at Rs 16 lakh.

The Tata harrier... Bs6... Panaromic sun roof... 6 seater variant Tata Gravitas.... pic.twitter.com/s6PdXxS7Yv — BHARAT RALHAN (@bharat10194) February 6, 2020

Skoda Koroq

Skoda unveiled the petrol version of the Koroq at the Auto Expo 2020. The petrol version includes a 115bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI engine and a 150bhp 1.5-litre TSI engine. The diesel engine variant includes a 115bhp 1.6-litre turbo-diesel powertrain, 150bhp 2.0-litre powertrain and 189bhp 2.0-litre powertrain.

For the original seekers of adventure, SKODA brings to you SKODA KAROQ! Check it out at Auto Expo 2020! #125YearsofSKODA #DrivingInventiveness #SKODAatAutoExpo #AutoExpo2020 pic.twitter.com/H3XF8zMw4h — ŠKODA India (@SkodaIndia) February 6, 2020

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV

Maruti Suzuki has launched India's first BS6 emission norms compliant, CNG powered version of Ertiga MPV at Auto Expo 2020 motor show. According to media reports, the new Ertiga is priced at Rs 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). As per reports, the new Ertiga MPV is powered by a 1.5-litre 4 cylinder naturally aspirated K-Series engine that can also run on petrol.

Second BS6 compliant S-CNG vehicle from Maruti Suzuki, offering a mileage of 26.08 km/kg Only MPV in the country with factory-fitted CNG India’s highest selling MPV Ertiga has over 5.28 lakh delighted customers pic.twitter.com/rI4QWQ5KZv — MARUTI SUZUKI (@marutisuzukiof2) February 12, 2020

Hyundai Creta 2020 edition

Hyundai India revealed the all-new Hyundai Creta 2020 edition. This the first major update after the launch of the SUV, which was five years back. The new design falls in line with the latest cars launched by Hyundai, including the sub-compact SUV Hyundai Venue. The new Hyundai Creta is based on ix25, which is currently available in China. It was also reportedly said that in India the Hyundai Creta2020 will be launched in March

The #AllNewCRETA is here. Watch out for the Ultimate SUV. pic.twitter.com/ICcK0CG5gr — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) February 6, 2020

Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on February 5 unveiled its electric vehicle concept Futuro-E at the 15th edition of Auto Expo. It is a coupe-styled sports utility vehicle and is comes under Maruti's "Mission Green Million", an initiative started by the carmaker to sell a total of one million electric cars over the next couple of years.

Here we go, the first unveil of #AutoExpo2020: @Maruti_Corp #FuturoE electric coupe-SUV. headlines Maruti’s #MissionGreenMillion charge towards, well, a green future



No word on powertrain or when it’ll be launched. It’s a concept. pic.twitter.com/GZlEvNc8NX — Sirish Chandran (@SirishChandran) February 5, 2020

M&M Funster

Mahindra and Mahindra with a Driven by Purpose theme unveiled its futuristic electric vehicle concept Funster. The Mahindra Funster will be housing a 59.1 kWh battery pack and electric motors fitted in each wheel with a 520 kilometres range in a single charge. This will power the car with a total output of 313 horsepower.

It's time to meet the showstopper. @GoenkaPk launches the Funster, a sports concept EV that brings nature and sportiness into harmony. Designed to immerse you in natural surroundings, the Funster is for those who live a confident and agile lifestyle. #SparkTheNew #AutoExpo pic.twitter.com/ehH7Lt65n6 — Mahindra Electric (@MahindraElctrc) February 5, 2020

