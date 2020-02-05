Auto Expo 2020: Top Unveils To Look Forward To At Auto Extravaganza

The 15th edition of the Auto Expo began on February 5 with popular carmakers unveiling much-awaited commercial and passenger vehicles including cars, bikes, trucks, SUVs as well as e-vehicles. Several car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor India, MG Motor India, Kia Motors India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Volkswagen, Renault, and Mercedes-Benz took part in the automotive extravaganza.

Car enthusiasts are looking forward to top unveils of the Auto Expo held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. Few of the newer China-based companies such as Great Wall Motors, Changan will also showcase their products that are set to enter the Indian market in the upcoming days. But Indian consumers are also awaiting the products of comparatively older players who have gained the trust over a long time.

The most anticipated models include new Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift, Haval Concept H, and Kia concept compact SUV among others. Let’s have a look at some of the much-awaited cars:

New Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Motor India is set to unveil its second-generation Creta with the completely refurbished exterior. The upgraded version of Creta will have LED headlights with LED DRLs, LED combination taillights and new alloy wheels. The cabin is supposed to have a touchscreen infotainment system, multifunction steering wheel and a panoramic sunroof. The company has already unveiled the Tucson facelift with updated styling tweaks on the outside and inside and BS6-compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines.

Catch a sneak peak of the #AllNewCRETA, ready to blow your mind. Stay tuned for the unveiling on 6th February at the #AutoExpo2020. pic.twitter.com/FFVINKerdz — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) February 1, 2020

Vitara Brezza facelift

The other important market player is Maruti Suzuki India which will unveil the Vitara Brezza facelift at the Expo. Though the major upgrade features have not been revealed yet, it will have projector headlamps with LED DRLs and get an updated front fascia with the fresh grille. It is also supposed to be equipped with a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine.

#AutoMotion India’s largest car OEM @Maruti_Corp has outlined going green as its next imperative! #MissionGreenMillion is it’s theme with loads of hybrids manifesting themselves in phases on all of its series production cars followed by all electric cars. @republic pic.twitter.com/p5KnhBmqF7 — ADIL DARUKHANAWALA (@adiljal) February 5, 2020

Kia concept compact SUV

Kia Motors formally launched the Carnival at the Auto Expo with a starting price of ₹24.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the base variant. But people are awaiting the new concept compact SUV which is being touted as a challenger to the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and Ford EcoSport. The compact SUV is likely to have projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillamps, and the tiger-nose grille.

