BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Launched In India; Check Price And Specs Here

BMW has just confirmed to improve its product roster by introducing the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine for the Indian markets. The car was initially launched in January 2021 but after a good 10-month wait, the German luxury vehicles and motorcycles brand has finally released its Iconic edition 3 series in India.

They are planning to do this by locally producing these cars at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai. The plant will produce these BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine variants exclusively for the Indian market. The makers also confirmed that the car is available at various BMW dealerships right now. Here is all the information needed to learn more about the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine price in India and its specifications. Read more

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition is here.

Get the limited festive edition, available exclusively at BMW Online Shop. Visit https://t.co/cqgury8rAv to know more. pic.twitter.com/nTxiDknSZB — bmwindia (@bmwindia) October 14, 2021

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine price in India

Makers have launched the 'Iconic Edition' variants of their new 3 Series Gran Limousine for the Indian market. BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine's price in India starts at Rs 53.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It has been confirmed that the cars are going to be offered in limited units and the users interested in the car can purchase it exclusively from BMW’s online shop. BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah recently spoke to ANU about the car’s release and said, "The limited units of this 'Iconic Edition' Gran Limousine are tailored with an innovative proposition that will attract young, progressive Indians who want a perfect combination of sporty performance and higher practicality for family usage in this segment."

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine specs and features

BMW is offering the car in both, petrol and diesel engine options. They have added a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine that has the ability to produce 255bhp and 400Nm of torque. BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine diesel variant is going to be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine that can produce about 188bhp and 400nm of torque. Both the variants are going to be offered an eight-speed automatic transmission.

One of the most prominent additions to the car’s interiors includes the ‘crystal gear-shift knob’. It is a transparent gear stick that has numeric ‘3’ created inside. The car’s interiors are going to be made with Vernasca leather upholstery for the seats. The car will offer other additional features like three-zone temperature control, a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch infotainment display. The car is offered in a total of three colour variants including Mineral White, Carbon Blac and Cashmere Silver paired with Cognac/Black interior.