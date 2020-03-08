BMW Unveils Its Brand New Logo With White And Transparent Ring

German automobile company, BMW has unveiled a new logo modifying the black ring around the middle of the logo and replaced it with a white and transparent ring and slimmed down initials. The company reportedly said that its new brand look and feel “radiates openness and clarity”. Jens Thiemer, a senior representative from the brand team reportedly said on its website that the new logo stands for “the mobility of the future.”

Logo based on state colours of its home of Bavaria

While the new logo was showcased on its Concept i4 vehicle, the car manufacturer reportedly said that it has 'no plans' to put it on the front of its vehicles. The company further added that it will be used for 'brand communication only' which means it will appear on BMW's websites and social media as well as press releases and intern communications.

According to the reports, the current logo was first introduced dating back to 1997 and is one of six, the company has used over its 100 years in the business. The circular logo retains its blue and white coloured quadrants, which have featured at the centre since its first-ever registered logo in 1917. According to the reports, the logo is based on state colours of its home of Bavaria.

